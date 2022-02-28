Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 28.02.2022 (BRENT, GBPJPY, AUDNZD)

Article By RoboForex.com

BRENT

Brent is trading at 102.30; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 98.55 and then resume moving upwards to reach 108.45. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 92.45. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 87.05.





GBPJPY, “Great Britain Pound vs Japanese Yen”

GBPJPY is trading at 154.45; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 155.25 and then resume moving downwards to reach 151.75. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 156.75. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 157.65.





AUDNZD, “Australian Dollar vs New Zealand Dollar”

AUDNZD is trading at 1.0730; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.0740 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.0625. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.0765. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.0775.

