Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 07.02.2022 (USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDJPY)

Article By RoboForex.com

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is trading at 0.9252; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.9230 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.9410. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the bullish channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.9175. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.9080. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the cloud’s upside border and fix above 0.9305.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is trading at 0.7083; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.7115 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6905. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the resistance level. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7165. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7255. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the cloud’s downside border and fix below 0.7020.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is trading at 115.30; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 115.05 and then resume moving upwards to reach 116.80. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the support level. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 114.25. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 113.15.

