AMZN Cycle Impulse Completed?

By Orbex

The current AMZN structure suggests that a simple a-b-c zigzag of the cycle degree has begun.

It is possible that the market has completed the formation of the first major wave a. This is a bullish 5-wave impulse, which is marked by primary sub-waves ①-②-③-④-⑤.

Thus, in the last section of the chart, we observe a decrease in the price. In turn, this could indicate the beginning of the construction of a bearish correction b. Perhaps this correction will take a simple zigzag Ⓐ-Ⓑ-Ⓒ structure.

In the near future, there could be a decline in the final intermediate wave (5). This could end the primary impulse wave Ⓐ near 2642.64. At that level, wave (5) will be at 76.4% of the impulse (3).

Alternatively, the primary correction wave ④ has only recently ended.

Currently, the primary fifth wave could be in the process of development. This takes the form of a bullish impulse (1)-(2)-(3)-(4)-(5) of the intermediate degree.

At the time of writing the review, small sub-waves (1)-(2) could be complete. Therefore, in the near future, the market could grow in the intermediate impulse sub-wave (3). The end of the impulse is likely at the level of 3772.99.

Article by Orbex

Orbex is a fully licensed broker that was established in 2011. Founded with a mission to serve its traders responsibly and provides traders with access to the world’s largest and most liquid financial markets. www.orbex.com