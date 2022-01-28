Trade The NFP Live! 04-02-2022

By Orbex

Get ready to trade the NFP LIVE with a seasoned analyst!

Our resident market strategist David Kindley will be going live to give you exclusive insights into this month’s non-farm payrolls data release.

Now that 2021 is over and the threat of covid is still present in 2022, what can we expect from the first NFP results of the year?

After a significant drop in expectations, only 199K jobs were added last month. So, what can the markets expect this time around?

Join David as he takes you through his pre and post-data-release analysis, diving into FX Majors, Indices, Commodities, and Metals!

Why should you attend?

Explore the NFP and its possible outcomes.

Learn new techniques to help you identify trading opportunities

Develop your knowledge of market patterns under the guidance of a seasoned analyst

Join the trading community and ask all your questions!

We look forward to seeing you on the other side.

Join us LIVE on Zoom at 1 PM GMT!

Register Now

Article by Orbex

Orbex is a fully licensed broker that was established in 2011. Founded with a mission to serve its traders responsibly and provides traders with access to the world’s largest and most liquid financial markets. www.orbex.com