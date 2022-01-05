Poland raises rate 4th time to lower inflation to target

Poland’s central bank kicked off the new year by raising its interest rates for the fourth month in a row in a an effort to reduce inflation to its target, saying the extent of monetary tightening needed to reach this goal will depend on new information about inflation, economic growth and the labour market.

The National Bank of Poland (NBP) raised its reference rate by another 50 basis points to 2.25 percent and has now raised it 2.15 percentage points since October last year when it began tightening its monetary policy stance in response to rising inflation.

The central bank also raised its other interest rates by the same amount, leaving the Lombard rate at 2.75 percent, the deposit rate at 1.75 percent, the rediscount rate at 2.30 percent and the discount rate at 2.35 percent.

As in recent months, the bank’s monetary policy council said policy decisions in coming months will be aimed at reducing inflation to a level that is consistent with its target while also taking into account economic conditions to ensure medium-term price stability and to support sustainable economic growth after the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NBP reiterated it may intervene in foreign exchange markets, depending on market conditions.

“In Poland, despite another wave of increase in infections, economic activity continues to recover, as indicated by monthly data on industrial production, retail sales and construction and assembly output,” the central bank said, adding the labour market is also improving, leading to a “marked increase” in wages.

Poland’s inflation rate rose for the 5th consecutive month to 7.8 percent in November – three times the central bank’s target of 2.5 percent – and in an upward revision to its forecast, the bank’s governor said last week he doesn’t expect inflation to peak until June this year instead of December, as previously expected.

On Dec. 30, NBP Governor Adam Glapinski was quoted by Business Insider as forecasting average inflation of 7.6 percent in 2022, above the 5.8 percent forecast in November, with inflation peaking at 8.3 percent in June before decelerating to 6.2 percent by December.

The new inflation outlook comes after Poland’s energy regulator approved a rise in power and gas prices this year, and the government introduced a plan to cut taxes on electricity and fuels along with reduced levies on food to zero percent.

Glapinski estimated inflation would average 5.1 percent this year.

In its statement, the bank’s council also said the rise in regulated tariffs on electricity, natural gas and thermal energy will contribute to inflation remaining at an elevated level this year while a reduction in some taxes will help curb inflation.

Although NBP expects inflation to decrease in the longer term, the economic recovery, favorable labour market conditions and “probably more lasting impact of external shocks on price dynamics,” maintains the risk that inflation will exceed the bank’s target.

“In order to reduce this risk, i.e. striving to decrease inflation to the NBP target in the medium term, the Council decided to increase NBP interest rates again,” the bank said, adding this tightening should also help curb inflation expectations.

Poland’s economy expanded 5.3 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of this year, down from 11.2 percent in the second quarter, and NBP said it expects economic conditions to remain favorable in coming quarters.

