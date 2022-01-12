Murrey Math Lines 12.01.2022 (USDJPY, USDCAD)

Article By RoboForex.com

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs. Japanese Yen”

As we can see in the H4 chart, USDJPY has rebounded from the resistance at 8/8. In this case, the price is expected to break 7/8 and correct downwards to reach the support at 6/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 8/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards the resistance at +2/8.





In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue falling.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

In the H4 chart, USDCAD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 1/8, break it, and continue falling towards the support at 0/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 2/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may correct upwards to reach 4/8.





As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading downwards.

