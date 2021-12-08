RoboMarkets Was Chosen As the Best Investment Products Provider in 2021

RoboMarkets , a provider of investment services to European clients, was awarded “Best Investment Products Global 2021” provider by the Global Business Reviews Magazine Awards.

RoboMarkets provides professional services for institutional and retail clients in Europe. RoboMarkets is a multi-asset broker offering 7 asset types and more than 12,000 instruments for trading and investments. All RoboMarkets clients receive access to professional trading platforms and cutting-edge proprietary technologies. R StocksTrader is a proprietary platform that performs as a powerful stocks trading software with unique features:

Access to global markets from one single terminal.

Minimum deposit: 100 USD.

Stocks Leverage: up to 1:20.

3,000 stocks and 8 000 CFDs.

Free no-code automated Strategy Builder.

Konstantin Rashap, CBO at RoboMarkets, says: “At RoboMarkets, we pay special attention to continuously developing investment products. The award our Company received proves that our efforts are recognised. RoboMarkets aims at offering its clients a wide range of investment services to meet the needs of all types of investors. The award received is proof that the RoboMarkets team is always striving for excellence, working vigilantly to develop its services for its clients, and this award motivates it to continue in this direction.”

About Global Business Reviews Magazine Awards

Global Business Reviews Magazine Awards is a platform that marks and rewards the outstanding achievements of companies from various sectors, such as banking, finance, insurance, real estate, and technology. The awards aim at emphasising the importance of high-class services, and selecting the companies that are worthy of worldwide excellence recognition.

About RoboMarkets