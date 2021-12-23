DXY Cycle Wave Y Likely To Complete Near 97.07

By Orbex

The formation of the DXY index suggests the development of a large triple zigzag, consisting of cycle waves w-x-y-x-z.

On the 1H timeframe, we can see the second half of a large average wave y. This has the form of a double zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ of the primary degree. Apparently, this double zigzag is coming to an end. The intermediate wave (Y), which has the form of a triple zigzag, can end around the level of 97.03. At that level, wave Z will be at 61.8% of wave Y.

After reaching the level of 97.07, there is a possibility that the bears may re-target the minimum of 91.94 within the cycle wave x.

Let’s consider an alternative scenario in which the cycle wave y will take longer to form.

Perhaps its final primary wave Ⓨ will be more complex in its structure. In fact, it may take the form, of a triple zigzag consisting of intermediate sub-waves (W)-(X)-(Y)-(X)-(Z).

In that case, the market may soon complete the decline in a small reactionary intervening wave (X) in the form of a double zigzag W-X-Y. And then the bulls can push the price to the level of 99.86 in the intermediate wave (Z).

At the specified level, wave (Z) will be at 123.6% of actionary wave (Y).

Article by Orbex

Orbex is a fully licensed broker that was established in 2011. Founded with a mission to serve its traders responsibly and provides traders with access to the world’s largest and most liquid financial markets. www.orbex.com