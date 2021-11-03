XAUUSD After A Slight Drop, Gold Prices May Rise

The current XAUUSD structure suggests the development of a correction, which takes the form of a cycle triple w-x-y-x-z zigzag.

At the moment, the actionary wave y is under development, which takes the form of a bearish triple zigzag of the intermediate degree. The chart shows the final part of the specified pattern. We see an intermediate wave (Z) consisting of minor sub-waves A-B-C.

It is possible that in the near future the price will move in a minute impulse, as shown on the chart, and will complete the minor wave C near 20.34. At that level, intermediate wave (Z) will be at the 76.4% Fibonacci extension of wave (Y).

According to an alternative, the cycle wave y ended at the end of September, then the price began to rise within the bullish intervening wave x.

Judging by the internal structure, wave x takes the form of a primary double zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ. It seems that the sub-waves Ⓦ-Ⓧ have already ended, taking the form of double zigzags.

Thus, it is currently possible for the price to rise in the primary wave Ⓨ towards the 26.76 area. At that level, wave x will be at 61.8% of wave y.

After reaching this price point, gold prices could fall below the level of 21.42.

