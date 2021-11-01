Chris Vermeulen’s Technical Trader Tip Of The Week – November 1st, 2021

In this week’s trader tip, Chris went over Silver’s charts and its potential strong-looking pattern. The Precious Metals market has been out of favor for over a year and is at the early stages of potentially starting to become a market leader this year or later next year.
