Record Gold Prices on the Way? – Chris Vermeulen

By TheTechnicalTraders

Chris sits down with Kerry Lutz from Financial Survivor Network to discuss the latest moves of Precious Metals as well as other sectors subject to the effects of inflation and market trends.

Overall, Precious Metals have been struggling for the past year, and while minors are starting to break to new highs.

CLICK ON THE IMAGE BELOW TO WATCH THE INTERVIEW

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE OF CHRIS’ PRECIOUS METALS ANALYSIS ALONG WITH THE HOTTEST ETFS TO TRADE WITH BAN TRADER PRO NOW PART OF THE TOTAL ETF PORTFOLIO!