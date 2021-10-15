COT Energy Charts: Speculators raise Heating Oil Futures bets to 156-week high

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday October 12th 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Highlighting this week’s data is the Heating Oil bullish speculator positions which rose to the highest level in the past 156 weeks at a total of 39,137 contracts. This is the most bullish level dating back to October 16th of 2018 when the net position totaled 43,385 contracts. Heating Oil speculative contracts have increased for four straight weeks and for ten out of the last thirteen weeks. The speculator strength score is currently at 100 percent showing that speculator sentiment is at a three-year high.

Data Snapshot of Commodity Market Traders | Columns Legend

Oct-12-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index WTI Crude 2,231,227 48 404,776 41 -453,684 46 48,908 84 Gold 484,382 21 185,539 54 -207,614 46 22,075 33 Silver 139,403 6 17,987 40 -30,292 69 12,305 11 Copper 194,817 23 22,481 59 -25,867 42 3,386 45 Palladium 9,296 13 -2,496 4 2,625 95 -129 37 Platinum 59,344 21 10,919 18 -16,756 85 5,837 43 Natural Gas 1,314,022 40 -130,902 39 91,201 60 39,701 79 Brent 205,521 44 -34,924 57 29,563 37 5,361 82 Heating Oil 429,908 68 39,137 100 -65,644 1 26,507 90 Soybeans 759,101 35 41,990 41 -9,665 64 -32,325 18 Corn 1,400,377 4 279,288 66 -223,336 40 -55,952 11 Coffee 305,141 62 69,085 99 -73,808 2 4,723 21 Sugar 891,672 25 246,188 87 -294,674 12 48,486 68 Wheat 385,204 23 -4,534 43 12,969 53 -8,435 61

WTI Crude Oil Futures:

The WTI Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 404,776 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 6,469 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 398,307 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 40.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 46.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 83.9 percent.

WTI Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 25.3 32.3 4.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 7.1 52.7 2.5 – Net Position: 404,776 -453,684 48,908 – Gross Longs: 564,001 721,614 105,276 – Gross Shorts: 159,225 1,175,298 56,368 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.5 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 40.9 46.5 83.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 15.5 -17.8 15.7

Brent Crude Oil Futures:

The Brent Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -34,924 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 2,097 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -37,021 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 56.6 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 36.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 82.4 percent.

Brent Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 15.9 49.6 4.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 32.9 35.2 2.3 – Net Position: -34,924 29,563 5,361 – Gross Longs: 32,761 101,894 10,063 – Gross Shorts: 67,685 72,331 4,702 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.5 to 1 1.4 to 1 2.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 56.6 36.8 82.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 15.6 -23.8 38.5

Natural Gas Futures:

The Natural Gas Futures large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -130,902 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 2,806 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -133,708 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 39.3 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 59.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 79.5 percent.

Natural Gas Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 20.7 44.3 5.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 30.7 37.4 2.0 – Net Position: -130,902 91,201 39,701 – Gross Longs: 272,106 582,327 65,639 – Gross Shorts: 403,008 491,126 25,938 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 1.2 to 1 2.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 39.3 59.6 79.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 4.1 -6.0 13.4

Gasoline Blendstock Futures:

The Gasoline Blendstock Futures large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 47,193 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -3,859 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 51,052 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 18.1 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 79.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 74.7 percent.

Nasdaq Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 28.7 45.7 7.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 14.5 63.1 4.4 – Net Position: 47,193 -57,753 10,560 – Gross Longs: 95,137 151,406 25,077 – Gross Shorts: 47,944 209,159 14,517 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.0 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 18.1 79.3 74.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 5.1 -6.4 8.2

#2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures:

The #2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 39,137 contracts in the cot data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 1,589 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 37,548 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 100.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 1.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 90.2 percent.

Heating Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 16.9 49.7 11.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 7.8 65.0 5.4 – Net Position: 39,137 -65,644 26,507 – Gross Longs: 72,833 213,808 49,877 – Gross Shorts: 33,696 279,452 23,370 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.2 to 1 0.8 to 1 2.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 100.0 1.3 90.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 0.8 -9.5 29.1

Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures:

The Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -16,117 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -3,443 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -12,674 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 25.1 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 74.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 47.3 percent.

Bloomberg Index Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 51.2 42.6 1.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 90.2 4.9 0.2 – Net Position: -16,117 15,593 524 – Gross Longs: 21,178 17,609 621 – Gross Shorts: 37,295 2,016 97 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 8.7 to 1 6.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 25.1 74.5 47.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -0.4 0.1 7.1

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

