Gold, Bitcoin Prices: Expect More Pain Before Major Gains

By TheTechnicalTraders

Chris talks with David Lin on Kitco News about Gold, Gold miners, Equities, and Bitcoin. Gold is not expected to hit new highs until next year while Bitcoin is still in a major bull pattern. Chris also went over the S&P 500 which is still in a raging bull market. Overall, both Bitcoin and gold prices have more consolidating to do before moves to new all-time highs happen.

CLICK ON THE IMAGE BELOW TO WATCH THE INTERVIEW

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE OF CHRIS’S SILVER AND GOLD ANALYSIS ALONG WITH THE HOTTEST ETFS TO TRADE WITH BAN TRADER PRO!