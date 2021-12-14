USOIL Final Leg Of The Bullish Impulse

By Orbex
The current USOIL structure suggests the development of a global upward impulse c of the cycle degree. This consists of primary sub-waves ①-②-③-④-⑤.
By the beginning of December, the market completed a downward price movement within the primary fourth correction. It looks like a zigzag pattern (A)-(B)-(C).
After the end of the wave ④, we saw a price reversal and growth in an impulse form. We can assume that the initial part of the primary fifth wave is under construction.
The end of the entire wave ⑤ is likely to reach the 93.76 area. At that level, it will be at 76.4% of primary impulse ③.
An alternative scenario shows the intermediate correction wave (4). This is part of the primary third wave which can take the form of a minor triple zigzag.
Perhaps the level of 85.50 ended the impulsive motion of the bullish intermediate wave (3).
In the short term, a correction is likely in the minor wave X near 59.55. At that level, wave (4) will be at 61.8% of impulse wave (3).
After reaching the specified price mark, the market could rise above the maximum of 85.50, which was marked by wave (3).
