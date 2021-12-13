Natural Gas ETF UNG – Trader Tip Video Analysis

By TheTechnicalTraders

UNG ETF trader tip: Using the daily charts, Chris Vermeulen of The Technical Traders goes over the Natural Gas ETF UNG recent moves. Based on the 50-day moving average, there seems to be a 15% to 17% upside move. Natural Gas went in this three-surges topping phase, created a bear flag, and then hit that 100% measured move.

The overall trend analysis in the 30-minute chart shows that we’ve been in a strong uptrend, a pretty big run in UNG. The chart patterns and momentum had moved to the downside, and now we can see a rally back up to this moving average. Natural gas UNG tends to act as a safe haven when there is fear in the market, and there has been fear in the market recently, which is why we are seeing a strong bounce from the lows in UNG.

