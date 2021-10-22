Solana – a Bitcoin rival – will hit new all-time highs this year

By George Prior

Bitcoin rival Solana will hit new all-time highs of $250 by the end of 2021, predicts the boss of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organisations.

The bullish forecast from Nigel Green, founder and CEO of deVere Group, which has $12bn under advisement, comes as the price of Solana (SOL) has jumped 25% in two days amid a buoyant week for other cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin which hit a fresh record high on Wednesday of more than $66,000.

Currently, at the time of writing, Solana is $208. Its previous price high was $214 reached in September this year.

Mr Green says: “Solana is certainly a rising star of crypto. With its price skyrocketing more than 100 times since the beginning of the year, its potential is becoming impossible to ignore.

“I believe that its bull market run will continue for the rest of this quarter and that it will hit new all-time highs of $250 by the end of 2021.”

The deVere boss and high-profile crypto advocate predicted in July that Bitcoin would surpass its previous all-time high this year – which was proven right this week. Similarly, he recently nailed his forecast that Cardano would hit $3.

He comments: “Solana has smashed past some key resistance levels in recent weeks, indicating that investors aren’t worried about squeezes to the downside.

“It’s gaining momentum and, as a result, a growing number of active holders. There’s no reason to expect this to slow considerably before the end of the year.”

Solana is a decentralised blockchain that gives developers a cutting-edge platform to create infinitely scalable DeFi apps and enable staking.

“The DeFi sector is about to explode due to the inherent real-world value it can offer almost every sector.

“Investors are increasingly understanding the network’s value not only as a platform for developers but as a worldwide financial utility.”

Mr Green concludes: “Solana is set to quietly outperform the rest of the crypto market this year. It’s one to watch.”

