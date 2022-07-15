Healthcare Co.’s Psychedelic-Assisted Treatments Have ‘Blockbuster Drug Potential’

Source: Patrick Trucchio 07/15/2022

Psychedelic-assisted therapy has shown in a clinical trial that it can help patients with alcohol use disorder (AUD) or alcoholism. One company hopes to bring its treatments to clinics throughout Europe and become the go-to standard of care for AUD.

H.C. Wainright & Co. Analyst Patrick Trucchio initiated coverage on Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (AWKN:NEO; AWKNF:OTCQB), a biotechnology company that is advancing methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA)-assisted therapy for alcohol use disorder (AUD) in Europe.

“We estimate (that MDMA-assisted therapy) could have blockbuster drug potential based on the significant unmet medical need and evidence generated to-date pointing to the potential of MDMA-assisted therapy in a variety of mood disorders,” Trucchio stated.

“Moreover, Awakn’s MDMA-assisted therapy has generated promising Phase 2a data in AUD, which follows the validation of the approach in PTSD in a late-stage program being conducted by MAPS, a non-profit organization based in the U.S.,” Trucchio added.

Awakn’s R&D efforts are focused on continued research related to ketamine-assisted and MDMA-assisted psychotherapy, at least initially.

“We estimate (that MDMA-assisted therapy) could have blockbuster drug potential based on the significant unmet medical need.”

— H.C. Wainwright & Co. Analyst Patrick Trucchio

In March 2021, Awakn acquired an exclusive license to the Phase 2 trial — the Ketamine for Reduction of Alcohol Relapse (KARE) study — from the University of Exeter in the U.K.

The KARE treatment is to be delivered in Awakn clinics in the U.K. Awakn has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Healthcare Service (NHS), the U.K. healthcare regulator, and the University of Exeter, to assess options for bringing the KARE therapy into a Phase 3 program.

Separately, Trucchio notes that in March 2021 “Awakn acquired five years of know-how and research data from Equasy Enterprises, which is led by long-time psychedelic researcher David Nutt, (the data) has provided Awakn with access to details of potentially newly discovered modes of action for MDMA as well as details of potential faster acting entactogen-like compounds.”

Six months after that Awakn acquired the exclusive rights to MDMA-assisted therapies from Imperial College London which conducted a “successful Phase 2a. trial evaluating MDMA-assisted therapy in AUD.”

MDMA, also known as “ecstasy” and classified as a Schedule 1 drug (meaning it is illegal in the U.S.) since 1985, is a phenethylamine that raises levels of monoamine neurotransmitters in the brain.

Trucchio noted that “MDMA elevates mood, increases sociability and feelings of closeness to others, and can facilitate imagination and memory; evidence from neuroimaging studies shows a decrease in amygdala/hippocampus activity and an association between reduced amygdala activity and improved ability to process negative memories. Together with changes in social cognition, interpersonal closeness and communication, these data support the proposition that MDMA could be of benefit as an adjunctive psychotherapeutic treatment for alcohol addiction and co-morbid psychological disorders.”

In MDMA-assisted therapy studies conducted in post-traumatic stress disorder, on average, participants were drinking 130.6 units of alcohol per week in the month before detoxification, no units at the point of detox, and 18.7 units per week at nine months, implying a reduction of around 86% at nine months as compared to the average consumption one month prior to detox.

Awakn is building out a clinics network capable of delivering evidence-backed, psychedelic drug-assisted therapies for addiction and other mental health conditions in clinics in the U.K., and other European countries. As part of this build out, Awakn is also pursuing licensing partnerships of addiction treatments beyond the U.K. and Europe.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. has a Buy rating and a CA$10 per share price target on Awakn. The current share price is around CA$0.78.

