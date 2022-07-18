Biopharma Co. Looks to Expand New Drug Label Down the Road

ScPharmaceuticals Inc. just released topline results from a Phase 2 pilot study supporting the drug developer that is pursuing the expansion of its new drug label, noted an H.C. Wainwright & Co. report.

ScPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH:NASDAQ) garnered support for the “value proposition” and future “addition to the label” of its drug Furoscix, from the topline results of AT-HOME, a Phase 2 pilot study in heart failure, reported H.C. Wainwright & Co. analyst Douglas Tsao in a July 13 research note.

Furoscix is under U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) review at present as a treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adult patients with chronic heart failure, who do not need hospitalizing and who respond suboptimally to oral diuretics.

“We expect approval on the PDUFA date of October 8” (of this year), Tsao commented.

The purpose of the AT-HOME trial was twofold. It was to assess the clinical outcomes and safety of Furoscix against those of “treatment as usual.” This approach typically involves increasing a patient’s oral furosemide dose or adding metolazone to their treatment regimen, Tsao wrote.

The second goal of AT-HOME was to inform the design of a potentially larger study to be used as support for future expansion of Furoscix’s approved uses, noted Tsao. The biopharma plans to meet with the FDA to discuss such a trial.

AT-HOME was not powered to evaluate Furoscix for statistically significant efficacy in chronic heart failure patients, yet its topline results showed just that, versus “treatment as usual,” Tsao pointed out.

Specifically, of note, the analyst relayed that patients treated with Furoscix versus those treated “as usual” exhibited a positive trend in the primary endpoint. It was a 30-day hierarchal composite of cardiovascular death, heart failure hospitalizations, emergency department visits for heart failure, and the percent change in the N terminal-pro hormone BNP from baseline at day seven, as determined using the Finkelstein-Schoenfeld win ratio.

Also, Tsao reported that at day 30 the Furoscix-treated patients had a 37% reduction in the risk of a heart failure-related hospitalization relative to patients who received “treatment as usual.” The Furoscix group also fared better in terms of secondary endpoints, including improvements in congestion, quality of life, and functional status.

In light of these new data, H.C. Wainwright maintained its Buy rating and $15 per share price target on scPharmaceuticals. Its stock today, in comparison, is trading at around $5.08 per share.

