Results of Dermatitis Clinical Trial Due This Summer

Enrollment is now done for VYNE Therapeutics Inc.’s Phase 2a trial following encouraging Phase 1b efficacy data, noted an H.C. Wainwright & Co. report.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE:NASDAQ) finished enrolling patients, on schedule, in the Phase 2a trial evaluating FMX114 in mild to moderate atopic dermatitis, and topline results are expected in late July-early August of this year, reported H.C. Wainwright & Co. analyst Joseph Pantginis in a June 17 research note.

Also of note, H.C. Wainwright’s target price on VYNE of $7 per share indicates a significant potential return for investors given the biopharma company’s current share price is around $0.50.

In Phase 2a, a double-blinded study, the 25 enrolled patients are to receive FMX114 and vehicle treatment four times a day for four weeks, Pantginis relayed. The objective is to further assess the safety, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy of the company’s proprietary tofacitinib and fingolimod combination gel formulation.

Pantginis highlighted that results from the Phase 1b portion of the Phase 1b/2a trial are encouraging. Patients showed a significant reduction in atopic dermatitis signs and symptoms after two weeks of FMX114 treatment. The therapeutic was shown to be safe, too.

In the report, Pantginis also provided updates on VYNE’s two immunomodulatory assets, VYN201 and VYN202. These are BET inhibitors derived from the InhiBET platform.

“BET proteins are key regulators of inflammation and oncogenesis via mechanisms of transcriptional modulation,” the analyst explained.

As for VYN201, a locally administered pan-bromodomain inhibitor, it “demonstrated robust preclinical efficacy in a number of inflammatory indications,” noted Pantginis. Newly released data on VYN201 show it safely provides immunosuppression.

VYNE intends to pursue VYN201 in vitiligo first, given the market potential, “impressive preliminary data” and significant unmet need, Pantginis wrote. “Current therapies for vitiligo are limited in their ability to generate a rapid response, are typically cumbersome for patients, and have limited durability.”

As such, the company is targeting H2/22 for the launch of a Phase 1a/b clinical trial of VYN201 in vitiligo.

“This is an important step forward for VYNE and its InhiBET platform, and we look forward to updates in the upcoming months,” Pantginis added.

Regarding VYNE’s later-stage, orally administered VYN202, the biopharma has yet to decide which systemic hyperinflammatory indication to pursue it in first, but the choices include rheumatoid arthritis, and systemic lupus erythematosus, ulcerative colitis/Crohn’s disease, and multiple sclerosis. VYNE is looking to commence, later this year, a Phase 1 trial of VYN202 in the indication it chooses.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. has a Buy rating on VYNE.

Disclosures

1) Doresa Banning wrote this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an independent contractor. She or members of her household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. She or members of her household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: None. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional, and any action a reader takes as a result of the information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice, and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services, or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees, or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in the securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees, or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the decision to publish an article until three business days after the publication of the article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases.-

6) This article does not constitute medical advice. Officers, employees, and contributors to Streetwise Reports are not licensed, medical professionals. Readers should always contact their healthcare professionals for medical advice.

Disclosures for H.C.Wainwright & Co., VYNE Therapeutics, Inc., June 17, 2022

H.C. Wainwright & Co, LLC (the “Firm”) is a member of FINRA and SIPC and a registered U.S. Broker-Dealer.

I, Joseph Pantginis, Ph.D. and Emanuela Branchetti, Ph.D. , certify that 1) all of the views expressed in this report accurately reflect my personal views about any and all subject securities or issuers discussed; and 2) no part of my compensation was, is, or will be directly or indirectly related to the specific recommendation or views expressed in this research report; and 3) neither myself nor any members of my household is an officer, director or advisory board member of these companies.

None of the research analysts or the research analyst’s household has a financial interest in the securities of VYNE Therapeutics, Inc. (including, without limitation, any option, right, warrant, future, long or short position). As of May 31, 2022 neither the Firm nor its affiliates beneficially own 1% or more of any class of common equity securities of VYNE Therapeutics, Inc.. Neither the research analyst nor the Firm knows or has reason to know of any other material conflict of interest at the time of publication of this research report.

The research analyst principally responsible for preparation of the report does not receive compensation that is based upon any specific investment banking services or transaction but is compensated based on factors including total revenue and profitability of the Firm, a substantial portion of which is derived from investment banking services. The firm or its affiliates received compensation from VYNE Therapeutics, Inc. for non-investment banking services in the previous 12 months. The Firm or its affiliates did not receive compensation from VYNE Therapeutics, Inc. for investment banking services within twelve months before, but will seek compensation from the companies mentioned in this report for investment banking services within three months following publication of the research report. The Firm does not make a market in VYNE Therapeutics, Inc. as of the date of this research report.

The securities of the company discussed in this report may be unsuitable for investors depending on their specific investment objectives and financial position. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. This report is offered for informational purposes only, and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities discussed herein in any jurisdiction where such would be prohibited. This research report is not intended to provide tax advice or to be used to provide tax advice to any person. Electronic versions of H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC research reports are made available to all clients simultaneously. No part of this report may be reproduced in any form without the expressed permission of H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC. Additional information available upon request.

H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC does not provide individually tailored investment advice in research reports. This research report is not intended to provide personal investment advice and it does not take into account the specific investment objectives, financial situation and the particular needs of any specific person. Investors should seek financial advice regarding the appropriateness of investing in financial instruments and implementing investment strategies discussed or recommended in this research report. H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC’s and its affiliates’ salespeople, traders, and other professionals may provide oral or written market commentary or trading strategies that reflect opinions that are contrary to the opinions expressed in this research report.

H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC and its affiliates, officers, directors, and employees, excluding its analysts, will from time to time have long or short positions in, act as principal in, and buy or sell, the securities or derivatives (including options and warrants) thereof of covered companies referred to in this research report.

The information contained herein is based on sources which we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed by us as being accurate and does not purport to be a complete statement or summary of the available data on the company, industry or security discussed in the report. All opinions and estimates included in this report constitute the analyst’s judgment as of the date of this report and are subject to change without notice. Securities and other financial instruments discussed in this research report: may lose value; are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation; and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.