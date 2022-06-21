Junior Looks for Red Metal in BC

Source: Streetwise Reports 06/21/2022

This junior explorer is starting its summer surface fieldwork campaign at its copper project while it continues to wait on drilling permits.

Junior explorer Fabled Copper Corp. (FABL:CSE) has begun its 2022 surface fieldwork campaign at its Muskwa copper project in British Columbia.

The company is still waiting for permits to begin drilling. But now that the snowpack is finally beginning to melt, workers last week started taking surface samples and making geophysical surveys. Drones also will be used this summer to get views of underground veins.

Asset manager Chen Lin, who follows the company, is being patient and holding his position. He sees significant potential in the project.

“It has been a long wait” for the drilling, Chen told Streetwise Reports. “But (it is) worth waiting for, as the potential is huge.”

Fabled Copper Visible Veins 6-17-22. Source: Fabled Copper.

The results of 2021’s fieldwork at the site have been impressive, including a sample of 27.2% copper (Cu). Last week, the company announced it had also sampled 7.73% Cu across 1.1 meters and 6.36% Cu across 1.6 meters, including veining visible at the surface (see left image).

Muskwa is in northwestern British Columbia near the Yukon border. It consists of the Toro, Bronson, and Neil claim blocks. All three were explored in the early 1970s before rockslides and snowfields arrested further development.

A total of 19 areas were mapped during the 2021 field season in Muskwa, Fabled Copper said. The results reported Wednesday were from that campaign. Fabled Copper, which split from Fabled Silver Gold Corp. last year, is still combing through that data.

“We’re still reporting on results from last year,” Fabled Copper President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director Peter Hawley told Streetwise Reports. “That’s how much work we did.”

Hawley said this summer’s exploration would take its cues from the fieldwork and begin to investigate the most promising veins.

“We’re putting all the pieces together for a better understanding of everything,” Hawley said.

No Substitute for Copper

Copper, which conducts heat and electricity, is helping to drive the future of electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy. EVs use as much as three times the amount of copper as a car with an internal combustion engine, and there is no substitute for the red metal.

Demand for copper is projected to rise 16% and outstrip its supply by more than 6 million tonnes by the end of the decade, according to independent energy research company Rystad Energy.

For its latest data, Fabled Copper explored the Bronson property, made up of four tenures covering more than 2,500 hectares. Methods included detailed sampling, geophysical surveys, a photo survey by an unmanned aerial vehicle, and analysis of satellite data.

“The Book 6 veining is exposed striking southward along a relatively flat-lying valley at elevations of 1,988 to 1,912 meters,” the company said in a news release. “A total of 113 rock samples, 11 grab samples, (and) (seven float samples and 95 chip samples) were collected along the exposed veining and in the surrounding areas.”

Two veins, labeled the Main and West, were chip-sampled. Chalcopyrite concentrations of up to 10% were observed in the samples, but generally, the chalcopyrite content was about 1%, Fabled Copper said.

Three sections sampled averaged 2.1% to 6.4% Cu, including the one section with 6.36% Cu across 1.6 meters. Four individual chip samples had copper content over 1%, including one that contained 7.73% Cu across 1.1 meters, the company said.

Fabled Copper has a market cap of CA$7.81 million and 173.65 million shares outstanding. It trades in a range of CA$0.07 and CA$0.04 over 52 weeks.

Disclosures

1) Steve Sobek compiled this article for Streetwise Reports LLC. He or members of his household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. He or members of his household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: Fabled Silver Gold Corp. and Fabled Copper Corp. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees. As of the date of this article, an affiliate of Streetwise Reports has a consulting relationship with Fabled Silver Gold Corp. Please click here for more information. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

3) Statements and opinions expressed are the opinions of the author and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The author is wholly responsible for the validity of the statements. The author was not paid by Streetwise Reports for this article. Streetwise Reports was not paid by the author to publish or syndicate this article. Streetwise Reports requires contributing authors to disclose any shareholdings in or economic relationships with, companies that they write about. Streetwise Reports relies upon the authors to accurately provide this information and Streetwise Reports has no means of verifying its accuracy.

4) This article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the decision to publish an article until three business days after the publication of the article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases. As of the date of this article, officers and/or employees of Streetwise Reports LLC (including members of their household) own securities of Fabled Silver Gold Corp. and Fabled Copper Corp., companies mentioned in this article.