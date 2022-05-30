Helium Stock at Great Entry Point, Analyst Says

Source: Chris Temple 05/30/2022

Don’t be asleep at the switch. Chris Temple of The National Investor explains why you should look at this helium company now.

In the first of two videos several weeks ago (they are available right here), I spoke with Royal Helium Ltd.’s (RHC:TSX.V; RHCCF:OTCQB) Chief Executive Officer Andrew Davidson for an overview. Among other things, I lamented not having acted on such a unique story much earlier and at much lower prices.

Happily (for those of us asleep at the switch previously), the pullback in even the best stories among junior resource explorers has given us another bite at this helium-centric apple at an attractive level — a level near where the company’s shares stabilized about a year and a half ago after a previous big move.

Compared to back then, Royal Helium is light years more than the company it was. Aside from its own massive land position that already hosts several very attractive resource targets for suddenly fairly scarce helium, the company announced at the beginning of this month that it was acquiring competitor Imperial Helium Corp. (IHC:TSX.V; IMPHF:OTCQB). As you’ll read at that link, among the highlights of the merger is that the combined/larger Royal will have a much nearer-term development and production outlook.

At our Chicagoland conference which took place right after this announcement, the company’s Dean Nawata went into more detail on the whole enhanced picture right here.

For present purposes I am not going to reinvent the wheel: Andy’s and Dean’s portrayal of things should have you salivating as much as I newly am! But I WILL urge you to pay especially close attention to the global dynamics for the helium industry overall, as well as to the goal of the province of Saskatchewan being a new, major player on the global stage. Royal has the potential to contribute mightily to this in the coming months or year or two.

Royal Helium is started as a BUY and added to my roster of Growth-oriented stocks.

Chris Temple is editor and publisher of The National Investor. He has had an over 40-year career now in the financial/investment industry. Temple is a sought-after guest on radio stations, podcasts, blogs and the like all across North America, as well as a sought-after speaker for organizations. His ability to help average investors unravel, understand and navigate today’s markets is unparalleled, and his ability to uncover “off-the-radar” companies is likewise. His commentaries and some of his recommendations have appeared in Barron’s, Forbes, CBS Marketwatch, Wall Street’s Best Investments/The Cabot Group, Kitco.com, the Korelin Economics Report, Benzinga.com, Palisade Radio, Mining Stocks Education, Mining Stock Daily and other media.

