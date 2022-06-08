Gold Assets Could Help Secure Nation’s Shores

This North American natural resource explorer is advancing the potential of its key gold projects at the 60th parallel of Canada’s Northwest Territories.

By advancing the potential of its gold projects in the Northwest Territories of Canada, Rover Metals Corp., (ROVR:TSX.V; ROVMF:OTCQB; 4X0:FRA) said it is helping to assert Canada’s Arctic borders and safeguard the nation’s northern sovereignty above the 60th parallel.

Within the Arctic region’s 21 million square kilometers, eight countries — Canada, Russia, the United States, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and Iceland — have exclusive economic rights to resources up to 200 nautical miles from their shores.

But as rising ocean temperatures disrupt shorelines and shipping routes, heavy hitters like China are eying assets and deep seaports along Canada’s Northwest Arctic Passage.

Potential at the 60th Parallel

Global gold production is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of more than 3% through 2026, with Canada being the largest contributor to the increase. Over the forecast period 2022-2026, Canadian gold mine production is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7% to reach 15.5 Moz.

But action is needed to capitalize on these trends. “If there are no new mines coming online in the Northwest Territories, the population, taxes, and government needed to assert Canada’s northern border dwindles creating a potential power vacuum in the arctic,” said Rover Metals Chief Executive Officer and Director Judson Culter.

With its strategic proximity to the key city of Yellowknife, Rover’s 100%-owned Cabin Gold asset and minority owned Up Town Gold asset could be the catalysts that build a critical mass of population, infrastructure, employment, and income, he said.

Cabin Gold Project

Cabin Gold is located 110 km northwest of the city of Yellowknife, close to hydro lines and to the Tlicho All Season Road (TASR), the newest corridor of mining infrastructure in the Northwest Territories. Two new gold mines along the TASR are scheduled to see advanced-stage mine development over the next five years: Fortune Minerals Ltd.’s (FT:TSX) NICO Project and Nighthawk Gold Corp.’s (NHK:TSX.V) Indin Lake project.

Supported by a grant from the government of the Northwest Territories’ Mining Incentive Program, under a mandate to ensure that mineral resource exploration and development continues to flourish in the north, Rover commenced Phase 3 exploration in Cabin Gold in March 2022.

“The project will be a success even if we prove up only 500,000 ounces of gold because we can do a milling offtake agreement with either Nighthawk or Fortune,” Culter said.

New drilling results are expected sometime this summer, but for now, Culter considers Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.’s (SBB:TSX; RXC:FSE; SGSVF:OTCPK) Back River project to be “the closest geological analog in terms of how we’re going to follow on our discoveries. Plus, we’re in the same neighborhood and with relatively the same type of rocks.”

Up Town Gold Project

Located on the outskirts of the city limits of the city of Yellowknife, this Archean lode-gold prospect adjoins the historic 7.2 Moz Giant Mine gold deposit and Gold Terra Resource Corp.’s (YGT:TSX.V; YGTFF:OTC; TXO:FRANKFURT) 2.2 Moz Yellowknife City Gold Project.

“We believe the Up Town Gold project has the potential for a million-plus ounces,” Culter said.

If exploration continues to be successful in proving up ounces of gold, Up Town has a high chance of resale within the next two years. Newmont Corp. (NEM:NYSE) is active in the Yellowknife area, having optioned their gold claims at the southern city limits to Gold Terra in 2021.

In addition, Culter said, “A new producing gold mine pushes the demand for new exploration and discoveries in the northern territories, paving the way for shipping and airborne logistics, new jobs, and the potential for new highways and hydro infrastructure. For every new head hired into a junior mining company, there’s a multiplier of two and a half new jobs hired into the supply chain that supports that company.”

‘We’re Pretty, Pretty Confident’

With assets in all the right places, Rover Metals is relatively under-appreciated and undervalued, Culter said.

“We’re at the very bottom of the Pierre Lassonde discovery curve, with only one direction but moving up ,” he said. “We need another $4 million or $5 million in drilling, but over the next two years, there’s critical ounces and value in our Cabin Gold project.”

The company has just raised $2 million dollars at a time when other junior miners have struggled to raise anything.

“Here’s a company with high-grade gold resources in the right neighborhood. We’re fully financed, with drill results coming, so we’re pretty, pretty confident,” Culter said. “I think investors should be taking note.”

Newsletter writer Clive Maund agreed, writing when the share price was $0.04 that Rover Metals was an immediate speculative buy. The price hovered at $0.04 on Monday.

“This, therefore, looks like a good low price to pick it up and this is said in the knowledge that it could temporarily break even lower,” he wrote. “As it is only at 4 cents now, it can’t drop much lower.”

Rover Metals has a market cap of $5.51 million and 157.44 million shares outstanding. It trades in a range of $0.12 and $0.03 over 52 weeks.

