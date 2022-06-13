Exploration Deals and Results at Top Resource Companies

Source: Adrian Day 06/13/2022

Today expert Adrian Day runs over the latest updates in deals and exploration from Midland Exploration, Orogen Royalties, and Fortuna Silver to tell you which ones he believes are a Buy.

Midland Exploration Inc. (MD:TSX.V) has started two new exploration programs this month, first in James Bay to locate the source of mineralized boulders found last year on the Mythril project—and second a program targeting copper and zinc projects in Nunavik, under its alliance with SOQUEM.

Well capitalized, with multiple projects and partners, Midland is a buy.

Orogen Royalties Inc. (OGN:TSX.V) has expanded its geographic footprint by purchasing royalties on projects in Kenya in exchange for $120,000 and its interest in a gold project in Mexico (Sarape). Orogen will retain a royalty interest in Sarape. This is a clever way to acquire new royalties.

Buy on any weakness.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM:NYSE; FVI:TSX; FVI:BVL; F4S:FSE) reported strong drilling results at its Seguela Project in Cote d’Ivoire, including 18.3 grams per ton gold (18.3 g/t Au) over 11.9 meters Fortuna stock has moved up in the last several weeks.

Although it remains cheap, we are holding, looking for any pullback to add to positions.

INFLATION: Janet Yellen now says she was wrong about inflation being “transitory,” but only a year ago she was urging governments around the world to follow the U.S. example and “go big” with their stimulus measures, thus helping to cause the inflation she never saw coming. No problem.

According to her boss, President Biden, last week, “today, thanks to the economic plan and the vaccination plan that [his] administration put into action, America has achieved the most robust recovery in modern history.”

TOP BUYS this week include Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX:TSX; GOLD: NYSE), Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (OR:TSX; OR:NYSE), Ares Capital Corp.(ARCC:NASDAQ), and Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN: NASDAQ).

Originally published June 12, 2022

Adrian Day, London-born and a graduate of the London School of Economics, is the editor of Adrian Day’s Global Analyst. His latest book is “Investing in Resources: How to Profit from the Outsized Potential and Avoid the Risks.”

Adrian Day’s Disclosures

Adrian Day’s Global Analyst is distributed by Investment Consultants International, Ltd., P.O. Box 6644, Annapolis, MD 21401. (410) 224-8885. Publisher: Adrian Day. Owner: Investment Consultants International Ltd. Staff may have positions in securities discussed herein. Adrian Day is also President of Global Strategic Management (GSM), a registered investment advisor, and a separate company from this service. In his capacity as GSM president, Adrian Day may be buying or selling for clients securities recommended herein concurrently, before or after recommendations herein, and may be acting for clients in a manner contrary to recommendations herein. This is not a solicitation for GSM. Views herein are the editor’s opinion and not fact. All information is believed to be correct, but its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. The owner and editor are not responsible for errors and omissions. ©2021. Adrian Day’s Global Analyst. Information and advice herein are intended purely for the subscriber’s own account. Under no circumstances may any part of a Global Analyst email be copied or distributed without prior written permission of the editor. Given the nature of this service, we will pursue any violations aggressively.

Disclosures

1) Adrian Day: I, or members of my immediate household or family, own securities of the following companies mentioned in this article: All. I personally am, or members of my immediate household or family are, paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None. My company has a financial relationship with the following companies mentioned in this article: None. Funds controlled by Adrian Day Asset Management, which is unaffiliated with Adrian Day’s newsletter, hold shares of the following companies mentioned in this article: All. I determined which companies would be included in this article based on my research and understanding of the sector.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: None. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

3) Statements and opinions expressed are the opinions of the author and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The author is wholly responsible for the validity of the statements. The author was not paid by Streetwise Reports for this article. Streetwise Reports was not paid by the author to publish or syndicate this article. Streetwise Reports requires contributing authors to disclose any shareholdings in, or economic relationships with, companies that they write about. Streetwise Reports relies upon the authors to accurately provide this information and Streetwise Reports has no means of verifying its accuracy.

4) This article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services, or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees, or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in the securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees, or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the decision to publish an article until three business days after the publication of the article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company release.