Cancer Patients Have Partial Response With Drug

The developer of this antibody just released the results of its dose evaluation in solid tumors, noted a Wedbush report.

Just released data from Xencor Inc.’s (XNCR:NASDAQ) DUET-3 trial of XmAb-104 in advanced solid tumors showed some patients experienced a partial response from it, reported Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten in a May 27 research note.

The biopharma will present these results and an update on its ongoing study of another antibody in prostate cancer, in the poster session at the upcoming annual American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) conference, June 3 to 7.

In DUET-3, the Phase 1 dose escalation study of Xencor’s XmAb-104, a PD-1 x ICOS bispecific antibody, the 62 participating patients had one of various solid tumors, Nierengarten noted. They included colorectal, head and neck, endometrial and nonsmall cell lung cancers, pancreatic adenocarcinoma, soft tissue sarcoma, melanoma and other types. Most of the patients had stage IV disease and had received a median of three prior treatments, including at least one checkpoint therapy.

California-based Xencor will detail the DUET-3 results in one of its posters at ASCO, #2604.

The study yielded 51 evaluable patients, reported Nierengarten. Two of them experienced a confirmed partial response, one patient had an unconfirmed partial response and four patients had stable disease, as of April 15, 2022.

In terms of safety, the reported adverse events associated with XmAb-104 included decreased appetite (9.7%), diarrhea (9.7%), fatigue (9.7%) and maculopapular rash (8.1%), Nierengarten relayed. One patient experienced grade 3 hyperbilirubinemia, and another had an asymptomatic, grade 4 lipase increase, however, both conditions resolved.

“We are encouraged by the tolerability of the bispecific,” wrote Nierengarten.

The next step, now underway, is patient enrollment for the study expansion. It will evaluate XmAb-104 10 milligrams per kilogram alone or in combination with ipilimumab.

Also at ASCO, Xencor will address the status of one of its lead drug candidates, via poster #TPS5097. Its title will be, “A Phase 2, Multicenter, Parallel-Group, Open-Label study of Vudalimab (XmAb20717), a PD-1 x CTLA-4 Bispecific Antibody, Alone or in Combination with Chemotherapy or Targeted Therapy in Patients with Molecularly Defined Subtypes of Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer.”

Wedbush has an Outperform rating and a $48 per share target price on Xencor. Its stock is trading at around $22.36 per share.

Disclosures

1) Doresa Banning compiled this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an independent contractor. She or members of her household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. She or members of her household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: None. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional, and any action a reader takes as a result of the information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice, and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services, or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees, or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in the securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees, or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the decision to publish an article until three business days after the publication of the article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases.

Disclosures for Wedbush, Xencor, May 27, 2022

Analyst Certification: We, David Nierengarten and Dennis Pak, certify that the views expressed in this report accurately reflect our personal opinions and that we have not and will not, directly or indirectly, receive compensation or other payments in connection with our specific recommendations or views contained in this report.

WS makes a market in the securities of Xencor.

The information herein is based on sources that we consider reliable, but its accuracy is not guaranteed. The information contained herein is not a representation by this corporation, nor is any recommendation made herein based on any privileged information. This information is not intended to be nor should it be relied upon as a complete record or analysis: neither is it an offer nor a solicitation of an offer to sell or buy any security mentioned herein. This firm, Wedbush Securities, its officers, employees, and members of their families, or any one or more of them, and its discretionary and advisory accounts, may have a position in any security discussed herein or in related securities and may make, from time to time, purchases or sales thereof in the open market or otherwise.

The information and expressions of opinion contained herein are subject to change without further notice. The herein mentioned securities may be sold to or bought from customers on a principal basis by this firm. Additional information with respect to the information contained herein may be obtained upon request. Wedbush Securities does and seeks to do business with companies covered in its research reports. Thus, investors should be aware that the firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this report. Investors should consider this report as only a single factor in making their investment decision. Please see pages 3–7 of this report for analyst certification and important disclosure information.