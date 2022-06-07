Analyst Says Gold Co. Now a Buy and Likely to Accelerate

Source: Clive Maund 06/07/2022

Augusta Gold Corp. has been on an upward swing, even after facing hurdles in mid-April/May this year. While buying in mid-May would have been ideal, analyst Clive Maund says it still looks like it’s ‘a good time to buy ahead of a more vigorous advance.’

It always helps if a stock’s general trend is up, and Augusta Gold Corp. (G:TSX.V: AUGG:OTCQB) remained comfortably within its uptrend even as the sector suffered a brutal decline from mid-April through mid-May, as we can see on its latest six-month chart below.

While the sector dropped hard, Augusta consolidated in a symmetrical triangle pattern that was followed by a renewed advance as soon as the pressure came off the sector.

There are a number of bullish factors to observe on this chart.

One is the strong volume pattern with most of the volume being upside volume, occurring on rallies. Another is the related strong uptrend in the accumulation line which continues.

Next is the bullish alignment of moving averages and last but not least the price being in a quite strong uptrend, and since it is nearer to the bottom of it after a heavy sector correction, it implies that it is likely to rally back up across the channel toward the top of it, which it has already started to do; and there is still room on its MACD indicator for it to do this.

So with a time correction from April looking complete, this looks like a good time to buy ahead of a more vigorous advance, although it would obviously have been better still to buy it in mid-May.

The 15-month chart is included below to show the full history, although technically it doesn’t show us much of use that we haven’t already seen on the six-month chart.

One thing we can see though is the origin of the resistance that recently capped the advance… above that there isn’t much resistance.

Augusta Gold has therefore rated a Buy here for a continuation of the uptrend, which is likely to accelerate, especially if the sector continues to recover as expected.

Augusta Gold Corp website.

Augusta Gold Corp., G.CSX, AUGG on OTC, trading at CA$2.16, $1.73 at 12.10 pm EDT on June 3, 2022.

Originally posted on CliveMaund.com on June 3rd, 2022.

Clive Maund has been president of www.clivemaund.com, a successful resource sector website, since its inception in 2003. He has 30 years’ experience in technical analysis and has worked for banks, commodity brokers, and stockbrokers in the City of London. He holds a Diploma in Technical Analysis from the UK Society of Technical Analysts.

CliveMaund.com Disclosures

The above represents the opinion and analysis of Mr. Maund, based on data available to him, at the time of writing. Mr. Maund’s opinions are his own, and are not a recommendation or an offer to buy or sell securities. Mr. Maund is an independent analyst who receives no compensation of any kind from any groups, individuals or corporations mentioned in his reports.

As trading and investing in any financial markets may involve serious risk of loss, Mr. Maund recommends that you consult with a qualified investment advisor, one licensed by appropriate regulatory agencies in your legal jurisdiction and do your own due diligence and research when making any kind of a transaction with financial ramifications. Although a qualified and experienced stock market analyst, Clive Maund is not a Registered Securities Advisor. Therefore Mr. Maund’s opinions on the market and stocks can only be construed as a solicitation to buy and sell securities when they are subject to the prior approval and endorsement of a Registered Securities Advisor operating in accordance with the appropriate regulations in your area of jurisdiction.

Disclosures

1) Clive Maund: I, or members of my immediate household or family, own securities of the following companies mentioned in this article: None. I personally am, or members of my immediate household or family are, paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: None. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Statements and opinions expressed are the opinions of the author and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The author is wholly responsible for the validity of the statements. The author was not paid by Streetwise Reports for this article. Streetwise Reports was not paid by the author to publish or syndicate this article. Streetwise Reports requires contributing authors to disclose any shareholdings in, or economic relationships with, companies that they write about. Streetwise Reports relies upon the authors to accurately provide this information and Streetwise Reports has no means of verifying its accuracy.

4) This article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the decision to publish an article until three business days after the publication of the article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases.