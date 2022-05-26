Trial Shows Colon Cleansing Device to Be Effective

“The positive results could drive physician adoption when scheduling colonoscopies for hard-to-prepare patients going forward,” noted an H.C. Wainwright & Co. report.

Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s (MOTS:NASDAQ) Pure-Vu GEN2 system, which cleans the colon during colonoscopy, generated positive, statistically significant trial results, reported H.C. Wainwright & Co. analyst Yi Chen in a May 25th research note.

Pure-Vu GEN2 consists in part of an oversleeve that covers a colonoscope. Via irrigation, suction, and navigation, the foot pedal-operated device cleans the colon walls, allowing the gastroenterologist clearer visibility inside the organ.

The use of Pure-Vu in patients with poor bowel preparation boosted the adequate preparation rate for colonoscopy to 97.7% from the 31.8% rate (p<0.0001) the participants achieved with the prescribed prep before Pure-Vu.

Before the colonoscopy, in which Pure-Vu was tested, patients were tasked with following a two-day low fiber diet, switching to a liquid diet once they started the bowel prep, and drinking 300 milliliters of a combination of sodium picosulfate and magnesium citrate.

Pure-Vu preparation was shown to be at the level required for an effective colonoscopy. These topline data are from the efficacy and safety trial conducted in the European Union.

“The relative improvement [in the adequate bowel preparation rate] of over 200% is significant,” Chen commented. “The positive [study] results could drive physician adoption when scheduling colonoscopies for hard-to-prepare patients going forward.”

The efficacy of Pure-Vu means that if it is used in patients who inadequately prep before a colonoscopy, they will not have to be admitted for intensive colon cleaning and will not have to undergo repeat colonoscopies, Chen pointed out. Not having to undergo either procedure eliminates the associated stress on patients and reduces costs to the health care system.

H.C. Wainwright has a Buy rating and a $1.50 per share price target on Motus, the stock of which is trading now at around $0.26 per share.

