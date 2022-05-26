Mining Company Now an ‘Attractive Speculative Buy’

Source: Clive Maund 05/26/2022

Analyst Clive Maund reviews Astra Exploration’s newest updates, sharing his rating of the company after promising drill results.

Astra Exploration Inc. (ASTR.TSX.V) is a junior exploration stock that is targeting gold and silver in northern Chile, and the reasons that we are looking at it this morning are that its chart is shaping up well and it came with good drilling results just this morning.

As Astra only came to market late in January, a six-month chart is sufficient to show all of the action in the stock. On this chart, we can see that soon after it started to trade it went into a quite severe downtrend that resulted in its losing more than half its value by the time this downtrend ended on the first of April with a bull hammer. After hitting bottom it reversed into a gentle uptrend which is continuing and the reaction of the past several weeks back across this uptrend channel to its lower boundary is viewed as presenting a buying opportunity, especially given the good drilling results that were published this morning.

Astra Exploration is therefore viewed as an attractive speculative buy here for another advance across the uptrend that could result in good percentage gains.

Astra Exploration website

Astra Exploration Inc., ASTR.V, closed at CA$0.19 on 24 May 22.

Originally posted on CliveMaund.com on May 25th, 2022.

Clive Maund has been president of www.clivemaund.com, a successful resource sector website, since its inception in 2003. He has 30 years’ experience in technical analysis and has worked for banks, commodity brokers, and stockbrokers in the City of London. He holds a Diploma in Technical Analysis from the UK Society of Technical Analysts.

