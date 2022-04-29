Is Reliq Health Technologies a Nutrimental ‘Buy’?

Source: Clive Maund 04/29/2022

After recovering from a short “character assassination,” Reliq Health Technologies may be on the up-and-up. Clive Maund examines the latest data from the company to see if it would make a good ‘buy’.

There is a rather odd divergence between the fortunes of the company Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (RHT:TSX.V; RQHTF:OTCQB; A2AJTB:WKN), which is gaining more and more contracts and coming out with a stream of positive news and the recent poor performance of its stock price and clearly, if the former is true, it is presenting investors with an opportunity to buy the stock before this divergence corrects itself with an appreciation of the stock.

A reason that the stock declined this month into the 2nd low of the Double Bottom that we can see clearly on its latest 1-year chart is that it has been the victim of a short attack, apparently involving a sort of “character assassination” of the company by means of making allegations which have since been vigorously and decisively refuted and discredited by the company. But whatever the reason the stock looks technically like a buy here with it believed to be at the 2nd low of this Double Bottom which is forming some way beneath a still rising 200-day moving average, with its accumulation line having held up well on the decline from its early February high. However, the case for it turning higher from here looks a lot more convincing on its 5-year chart.

On the 5-year chart we can see that the overall trend has been higher since a giant larger order Double Bottom formed in 2019 and 2020. This chart shows that the price is at the lower boundary of the broad major uptrend shown and also at a significant support level, so this is a good point for it to start higher again, with the overall strong Accumulation line a supporting factor.

The conclusion is that Reliq Health is a strong buy here for all timeframes. It was included as a buy in a Market Notebook update posted before today’s open.

Reliq Health Technologies RHT.TSX, RQHTF on OTC, trading at C$0.73, $0.572 at 12.15 pm EDT on 26th April 22.

Originally posted on CliveMaund.com on April 26, 2022.

