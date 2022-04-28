Is DroneShield LTD. Going to Fly High?

Source: Clive Maund 04/28/2022

Does Australian-born DroneShield Ltd. show promise for stockholders? Clive Maund reviews the newest updates with the company.

DroneShield Ltd. (DRO:ASX; DRSHF:OTC) is an Australian drone stock that is thought to have big upside potential for reasons that will become readily apparent when you view this video. Should DroneShield Ltd. obtain a listing on the US NYSE or NASDAQ market, which seems likely before much longer, it will generate a lot more interest from US investors that would be expected to drive the stock much higher, although even without that trading volumes have been improving significantly in the current OTC traded stock.

On the 1-year chart we can see that we are chasing this one somewhat here as it has been in an uptrend for about 3 weeks but the reasons that it is considered worth doing so become apparent on the 6-year chart shown further down the page and also include the stellar outlook for the sector coupled with the positive fundamentals for the company, most notably its unique Dronegun Tactical product that we looked at above.

On the 6-year chart we see that it is at the point of breaking out of the elongated “Handle” of the rather odd-shaped Cup & Handle base shown, and iif it succeeds in doing so, as looks likely, big gains should follow.

DroneShield is therefore rated an immediate speculative buy, with an awareness that it could react back somewhat short-term which should make it even more of a buy.

DroneShield website

DroneShield Ltd., DRO.ASX, DRSHF on OTC, closed at A$0.23, $0.16 on 19th April 22.

Originally posted on CliveMaund.com on April 19, 2022.

Clive Maund has been president of www.clivemaund.com, a successful resource sector website, since its inception in 2003. He has 30 years’ experience in technical analysis and has worked for banks, commodity brokers, and stockbrokers in the City of London. He holds a Diploma in Technical Analysis from the UK Society of Technical Analysts.

CliveMaund.com Disclosures

The above represents the opinion and analysis of Mr. Maund, based on data available to him, at the time of writing. Mr. Maund’s opinions are his own, and are not a recommendation or an offer to buy or sell securities. Mr. Maund is an independent analyst who receives no compensation of any kind from any groups, individuals or corporations mentioned in his reports. As trading and investing in any financial markets may involve serious risk of loss, Mr. Maund recommends that you consult with a qualified investment advisor, one licensed by appropriate regulatory agencies in your legal jurisdiction and do your own due diligence and research when making any kind of a transaction with financial ramifications. Although a qualified and experienced stock market analyst, Clive Maund is not a Registered Securities Advisor. Therefore Mr. Maund’s opinions on the market and stocks can only be construed as a solicitation to buy and sell securities when they are subject to the prior approval and endorsement of a Registered Securities Advisor operating in accordance with the appropriate regulations in your area of jurisdiction.

Disclosures:

1) Clive Maund: I, or members of my immediate household or family, own securities of the following companies mentioned in this article: None. I personally am, or members of my immediate household or family are, paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: None. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Statements and opinions expressed are the opinions of the author and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The author is wholly responsible for the validity of the statements. The author was not paid by Streetwise Reports for this article. Streetwise Reports was not paid by the author to publish or syndicate this article. Streetwise Reports requires contributing authors to disclose any shareholdings in, or economic relationships with, companies that they write about. Streetwise Reports relies upon the authors to accurately provide this information and Streetwise Reports has no means of verifying its accuracy.



4) This article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the decision to publish an article until three business days after the publication of the article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases.

As of the date of this article, officers and/or employees of Streetwise Reports LLC (including members of their household) own securities of DroneShield Ltd., a company mentioned in this article.

