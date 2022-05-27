Investors Say YUMMM®! to Burger Chain’s Earnings

Source: Streetwise Reports 05/27/2022

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. traded 24% higher after the company reported Q1/22 financial results highlighting a 19.7% YoY increase in comparable restaurant revenue.

After U.S. markets closed for trading yesterday afternoon, full-service and family-friendly restaurant chain Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB:NASDAQ), which presents patrons with a wide selection of high-quality gourmet burgers, announced financial results for its first fiscal quarter of 2022 ended April 17, 2022.

The company reported that during Q1/22 its restaurant revenue increased by 19.4% to $380.6 million, compared to $318.7 million Q1/21. The firm stated that comparable restaurant revenue during the quarter came in 19.7% higher versus the prior year’s corresponding quarter. Red Robin advised that the increase was attributed to an increase in the total of the average Guest’s check of 12.8% together with a 6.9% increase in Guest count.

The firm explained that about 6% of the increase in the average check amount was due to the increasing number of orders for Donatos® pizza which is now available at around 200 of its restaurants.

Red Robin stated for Q1/22, it recorded a net loss of $3.1 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, versus a net loss of $8.7 million, or $0.56 per diluted share in Q1/21.

The company explained that the decrease in net loss in Q1/22 represents a $5.6 million improvement over Q1/21 and was due to a $61.9 million increase in restaurant revenue that was offset in part by higher commodity, staffing, and marketing costs.

The firm added that during Q1/22 it had adjusted EBITDA of $28.0 million, compared to $27.4 million in Q1/21.

The company’s President and CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III commented, “We have now added Donatos® pizza to almost half our company restaurants, and in the first quarter we generated total pizza sales of more than $7 million, and checks with pizza were higher on average by more than $10. Our integrated and seamless digital ecosystem, which includes a newly designed website and the recent launch of our first app, will drive trial and frequency as we increase marketing to a broader audience during the second quarter and beyond.”

Murphy stated that the firm’s Red Robin Royalty® loyalty program has grown to 10.6 million members which is expected to contribute significantly to delivering all-time high levels of guest engagement.

The company discussed its business outlook and advised that it is reaffirming its FY/22 adjusted EBITDA guidance which it expects will be between $80 and $90 million. The firm indicated that it estimates that thru FY/22 it will experience mid-to-high single-digit restaurant labor cost inflation and it expects total SG&A costs of $145-155 million.

Red Robin is a casual dining restaurant chain based in Greenwood Village, Colo. The company’s menu offers customers a variety of burger combination choices along with a host of appetizers, salads, entrees, side favorites such as its Bottomless Steak Fries®, desserts, and its signature shakes and other beverages. In addition, the firm also serves Donatos® pizza at select locations. The company operates 546 restaurants in 44 U.S. states and in British Columbia, Canada. Of these 546 Red Robin locations, 443 (81.0%) are company-owned and the remaining 103 (19.0%) are operated by franchisees.

Red Robin started the day with a market cap of around $135.9 million with approximately 15.8 million shares outstanding and a short interest of about 14.7%. RRGB shares opened 19% higher today at $10.25 (+$1.64, +19.05%) over yesterday’s $8.61 closing price. The stock traded today between $10.05 and $11.03 per share and closed at $10.77 (+$2.16, +25.09%).

Disclosures

1) Stephen Hytha compiled this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an independent contractor. He or members of his household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. He or members of his household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: None. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of the information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services, or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees, or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in the securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees, or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the decision to publish an article until three business days after the publication of the article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases.