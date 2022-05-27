Investors Can Anticipate ‘Ongoing Drill Results’ at Idaho Gold Asset

“The system appears to have a life upon itself, extending beyond the drill bit on several zones and leading outside the boundary of the exploration license,” noted a Haywood Securities report.

Now that Liberty Gold Corp.’s (LGD:TSX; LGDTF:OTCQB) final 2021 drill results from its Black Pine project are in, it is clear the boundaries of the mineralized system there still remain undefined, reported Haywood Securities analyst Geordie Mark in a May 25th research note.

“Importantly, and somewhat unsurprising, is that widespread gold mineralization on Black Pine is yet to be corralled and remained untamed across the entire footprint of the project area and beyond its limits,” wrote Mark.

Consequently, the Canadian exploration company plans to continue drilling there, looking to expand the existing resource. It will concentrate on the Rangefront Focus Area and, simultaneously, other zones with relatively shallow oxide gold mineralization, such as Back, M and F, and the Bobcat target. Liberty aims to start this work in early H2/22.

As for the final drill results from last season, of 20 holes in the Rangefront Focus Area, they are positive.

Hole LBP511CA is the best hole not only in the batch but, also, in the entire project area. It returned 100.4 meters (100.4m) of 1.38 grams per ton gold (1.38 g/t Au) from 274.3m downhole. These results show grade potential and continuity of mineralization in the D-4 discovery area. Another highlight hole is LBP568, showing 68.6m of 0.39 g/t Au from 85.3m downhole.

Stepout holes showed more shallow mineralization is present. For instance, hole LBD569 returned 19.8m of 0.43 g/t Au from 29m downhole.

The stepout results show “promise for the delineation of shallower gold mineralization that remains open,” Mark indicated. This will be a focus of upcoming drilling “to bring the grade forward in the future mine plan design at as low a strip ratio as possible.”

With respect to Liberty Gold, investors can look forward to its ongoing drill results, from Black Pine and Goldstrike, and its Black Pine preliminary economic assessment, expected in Q3/22, wrote Mark.

Haywood maintains its Buy rating and CA$2.75 per share price target on Liberty Gold, the current share price of which is around CA$0.61 at press time.

Disclosures

1) Doresa Banning compiled this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an independent contractor. She or members of her household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. She or members of her household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: Liberty Gold Corp. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional, and any action a reader takes as a result of the information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice, and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services, or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees, or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in the securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees, or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the decision to publish an article until three business days after the publication of the article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases.

Disclosures for Haywood Capital Markets, Liberty Gold Corp., May 25, 2022

Research Reports are neither a solicitation for the purchase of securities nor an offer of securities. Our reports, recommendations, ratings and views are intended only for clients of Haywood Securities Inc., and those of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Haywood Securities (USA) Inc.

Our clients are cautioned to consult their respective Haywood Investment Advisors prior to purchasing or selling any security recommended or acting on any views contained herein to ensure that the recommendation or view is suitable for their investment objectives and risk tolerance.

Estimates and projections contained herein, whether or not our own, are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable. The information presented, while obtained from sources we believe reliable, is checked but not guaranteed against errors or omissions. Changes in the rates of exchange between currencies may cause the value of your investment to fluctuate. Past performance should not be seen as an indication of future performance. The investments to which this report relates can fluctuate in value and accordingly you are not certain to make a profit on any investment: you could make a loss.

Haywood Securities, or certain of its affiliated companies, may from time to time receive a portion of commissions or other fees derived from the trading or financings in the covered security. Haywood analysts are salaried employees who may receive a performance bonus that may be derived, in part, from corporate finance income.

Haywood Securities Inc., and Haywood Securities (USA) Inc. do have officers in common however, none of those common officers affect or control the ratings given to a specific issuer, or which issuer will be the subject of research coverage. In addition, the firm does maintain and enforce written policies and procedures reasonably designed to prevent influence on the activities of affiliated analysts.

Analyst Certification: I, Geordie Mark, hereby certify that the views expressed in this report (which includes the rating assigned to the issuer’s shares as well as the analytical substance and tone of the report) accurately reflect my/our personal views about the subject securities and the issuer. No part of my/our compensation was, is, or will be directly or indirectly related to the specific recommendations.