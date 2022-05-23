Innoviva Buys Remaining Shares in Advanced Antibiotic Co.

Source: Streetwise Reports 05/23/2022

Shares of Entasis Therapeutics traded 21% higher after the company reported it entered into a definitive merger agreement with Innoviva Inc., whereby Innoviva will acquire all outstanding shares of Entasis that it does not already own for $2.20 per share.

Advanced late-stage biopharmaceutical firm Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX:NASDAQ), which is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing targeted antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant pathogens, today announced it entered into definitive agreement to be acquired by Innoviva Inc. (INVA:NASDAQ) for $2.20 per share in cash, representing a total equity value for Entasis of $113 million.

Innoviva is a diversified holding company that owns a broad portfolio of royalties and healthcare assets including a 60% ownership stake in Entasis Therapeutics. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Innoviva will purchase the remaining 40% of the outstanding shares of Entasis that it does not already own. The report mentioned that the $2.20 per share offering price represents a 50% premium to Entasis’ closing price of $1.47 per share on January 31, 2022, which it advised is the last date before Innoviva’s original bid became public.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings’ CEO Manos Perros remarked, “We are pleased that Innoviva recognizes the significant potential of our R&D pipeline and talented team, who have made great progress advancing our precision antibacterial programs to address serious unmet needs in treating multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections…We believe that Innoviva is the ideal organization to maximize the value of our pipeline and accelerate our ability to bring novel antibacterial therapies to patients.”

Innoviva’s CEO Pavel Raifeld commented, “This acquisition will build upon our overall strategy to acquire differentiated, high-potential assets in attractive, yet often overlooked, disease areas where our capital and capabilities can make a difference…This transaction represents the next phase in our efforts to diversify our operations beyond our valuable royalty portfolio and will create significant value for patients, health systems and shareholders.”

“We look forward to working with the Entasis team to advance sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR) and its broader novel antibacterial pipeline to address the urgent and serious threat posed by multidrug-resistant pathogens. Carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter infections are an area of significant unmet medical need and, if approved by regulators, SUL-DUR could become the leading treatment for this disease,” CEO Raifeld added.

The report advised that Entasis was established after being spun-out from AstraZeneca Plc (AZN:NYSE; AZN:LON) in 2015. The company stated that “its unique pathogen-targeted approach has produced a robust clinical and pre-clinical pipeline of potential first- and best-in-class medicines for the treatment of multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria, including lead asset SUL-DUR.”

The firm stated that SUL-DUR successfully met all primary and secondary endpoints in its Phase 3 registrational ATTACK trial and is indicated for multidrug resistant Acinetobacter infections. The company is planning to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Q3/22.

The merger agreement calls for Innoviva to issue a tender offer to purchase all of the issued and outstanding equity securities of Entasis that it does not presently own. The report indicated that the transaction has already been unanimously approved by the board of directors of each company and is expected to close in Q3/22, subject to ordinary closing conditions.

Innoviva is a diversified $1.1 billion market cap holding company based in Burlingame, Calif. The firm owns a diverse royalty and healthcare asset portfolio. The company’s royalty portfolio includes several respiratory royalty generating assets partnered with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK:NYSE) and others.

Entasis is an advanced late-stage clinical biopharma firm headquartered in Waltham, Mass. The company is focused in the area of developing and commercializing targeted antibacterial products to combat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant pathogens. The company’s small-molecule drug pipeline program includes medicines engineered to fight multidrug-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, Enterobacterales and Gram-negative (including Pseudomonas) infections.

Entasis Therapeutics began the day with a market cap of around $86.1 million with approximately 47.85 million shares outstanding. ETTX shares opened more than 20% higher today at $2.17 (+$0.37, +20.56%) over Friday’s closing price. The stock has traded today between $2.155 and $2.19 per share and closed for trading at $2.18 (+$0.38, +21.11%).

1) Stephen Hytha compiled this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an independent contractor. He or members of his household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. He or members of his household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: None. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the decision to publish an article until three business days after the publication of the article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases.

6) This article does not constitute medical advice. Officers, employees and contributors to Streetwise Reports are not licensed medical professionals. Readers should always contact their healthcare professionals for medical advice.