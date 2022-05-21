H2/22 Slated to be Catalyst Rich for Pharma Co.

Source: Streetwise Reports 05/21/2022

Streetwise looks over the latest events surrounding Syros Pharmaceuticals after a Roth Capital Partners report shared that their newest updates could bolster the cash position of the firm and, thus, allow it to continue advancing all of its clinical programs.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS:NASDAQ) is on track for a trio of potential de-risking catalysts, in the form of data readouts, to occur in H2/22, reported ROTH Capital Partners analyst Zegbeh Jallah in a March 17 research note.

“The three upcoming catalysts in 2022 could bolster Syros’ cash position and provide breathing room necessary to see their programs to fruition,” Jallah wrote.

The pharma company is advancing a pipeline of small molecule drugs that control the expression of genes to treat cancer and genetic diseases.

Its lead drug candidate is Tamibarotene, a retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which Syros is pursuing in newly diagnosed higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes and newly diagnosed unfit acute myeloid leukemia.

The company’s second most advanced therapeutic candidate is SY-2101, an oral arsenic trioxide being evaluated in newly diagnosed acute promyelocytic leukemia.

SY-5609, an oral selective CDK7 inhibitor, is the third being tested in colorectal and metastatic prostate cancers.

Trial results are expected in H2/22 for all three pipeline drugs. One set will be safety lead-in data from the Phase 2 study of Tamibarotene plus venetoclax plus azacitidine in acute myeloid leukemia. The current standard of care is venetoclax plus azacitidine.

“A key focus for us in the upcoming data readout will be 1) is the three-drug regimen safe relative to the standard of care and 2) is the complete response rate or complete response rate with incomplete blood recovery supportive of moving this program into a potentially pivotal randomized, placebo-controlled study,” Jallah wrote.

The second batch of results, pharmacokinetic and safety data, is slated for release from the Phase 3 dose confirmation study of SY-2101 in acute promyelocytic leukemia.

The third expected data readout will be from the Phase 1 trial of SY-5609 plus chemotherapy for relapsed or refractory metastatic prostate cancer.

As for its balance sheet, Syros ended Q1/22 with $112.9 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, enough to support operations into Q2/23, management noted. However, the company has decided to postpone all subsequent trials, except for the pivotal Phase 3 Tamibarotene in higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes, until it has secured additional capital.

ROTH has a Buy rating and a $23 per share target price on Syros, the current share price of which is around $0.77.

Disclosures

1) Doresa Banning compiled this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an independent contractor. She or members of her household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. She or members of her household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: None. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional, and any action a reader takes as a result of the information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice, and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services, or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees, or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in the securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees, or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the decision to publish an article until three business days after the publication of the article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases.

6) This article does not constitute medical advice. Officers, employees, and contributors to Streetwise Reports are not licensed, medical professionals. Readers should always contact their healthcare professionals for medical advice.

Disclosures for Roth Capital Partners, Syros Pharmaceuticals, May 17, 2022

ROTH makes a market in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and, as such, buys and sells from customers on a principal basis.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. may be subject to the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Penny Stock Rules, which may set forth sales practice requirements for certain low-priced securities. ROTH does not publish research or have an opinion about this security.

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC expects to receive or intends to seek compensation for investment banking or other business relationships with the covered companies mentioned in this report in the next three months. The material, information, and facts discussed in this report, other than the information regarding ROTH Capital Partners, LLC and its affiliates, are from sources believed to be reliable but are in no way guaranteed to be complete or accurate. This report should not be used as a complete analysis of the company, industry, or security discussed in the report. Additional information is available upon request. This is not, however, an offer or solicitation of the securities discussed. Any opinions or estimates in this report are subject to change without notice. An investment in the stock may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Additionally, an investment in the stock may involve a high degree of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. No part of this report may be reproduced in any form without the express written permission of ROTH.