First Results From Biotech Co.’s Lymphoma Program Are Impressive

This data will be presented at the 2022 annual meeting of the European Hematology Association on June 11th, noted a ROTH Capital Partners report.

New data on CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc. (CRSP: NASDAQ) CAR-T therapy, CTX130, shows efficacy at higher doses in patients with CD70-positive relapsed/refractory T-cell lymphoma, reported ROTH Capital Partners analyst Tony Butler in a May 12th research note. CRISPR develops gene-based medicines.

“We are impressed by the initial data from CTX130,” Butler wrote, an anti-CD70, allogeneic, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy.

These dose-escalation data are available in the abstract for an oral presentation to take place at the 2022 European Hematology Association (EHA) scheduled for June 11th. The talk is titled “The COBALTLYM Study of CTX130: A Phase 1 Dose Escalation Study of CD70-Targeted Allogeneic CRISPR-Cas9–Engineered CAR-T Cells in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) T-cell Malignancies.”

Specifically in the COBALTLYM study so far, the higher doses of CTX130, 300 million and 900 million cells, demonstrated a 29% complete response (CR) rate and a 100% disease control rate Lower doses were 30 million and 100 million cells. The overall response rate (ORR) was shown to be 71%, and the disease control rate, 100%.

Jallah highlighted that these results are better than those of drugs approved in this indication during the last 15 years: Pralatrexate, Romidepsin, and Belinostat. Their associated CRs are 11%, 15% and 11% and their ORRs, 29%, 25% and 26%, respectively.

CRISPR Therapeutics’ CTX130 also showed an acceptable safety profile.

“We are interested in what CRISPR Therapeutics presents at the EHA meeting,” Butler wrote. “If there are data available with a longer follow-up, a possible deepening of response over time as well as the median progression-free survival will be of importance.”

ROTH has a Buy rating and a $147 per share target price on the biotech, the current share price of which is around $43.67.

