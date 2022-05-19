Firm Reports Encouraging Trial Results in Cystinosis

New data from a Wedbush report shows that study patients experienced improvements in visual-motor integration, motor coordination, and visual perception. Streetwise Reports takes a deeper look at Avrobio Inc.

Avrobio Inc. (AVRO:NASDAQ) released encouraging data from the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of its AVRRD-04 gene therapy for cystinosis, reported Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten in a May 17 research note.

Against this backdrop, the life sciences firm’s shares continue to be undervalued, presenting an opportunity for investors. Along with an Outperform rating on AVROBIO, Wedbush has a $4 per share target price on it. This 12-month target implies a significant return as the company’s current share price, in comparison, is $0.78.

“We would be buyers ahead of regulatory and anticipated data updates this year,” the analyst added.

Cystinosis, caused by a defect of the CTNS gene, is a disease in which the amino acid cystine builds up in the body and crystalizes in the lysosomes, thereby inhibiting their ability to function. Disease symptoms can include kidney diseases and failure, muscular and endocrine disorders, neurodevelopmental issues, bone softening and weakening, and spatial and visual-motor dysfunction.

The only available treatment for cystinosis is cysteamine, which decreases the amount of cystine in the cells but does not stop disease progression.

The new data from the Phase 1/2 study of AVRRD-04 in cystinosis, reported at the recent annual American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy meeting, show that study participants experienced improvements in several functions, Nierengarten noted. These include motor coordination, visual perception, and handgrip. Some patients also showed improved or stable photophobia while some had a decrease in their cystine crystal buildup.

All patients remained off of oral cysteamine, and four stayed off of cysteamine eye drops. AVRRD-04 was well tolerated; no adverse events were reported.

“These data continue to confirm lentiviral-mediated gene therapy’s benefits for neurological manifestations of lysosomal storage diseases,” wrote Nierengarten.

Looking forward, after a meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration later this year, AVROBIO plans to launch another trial of AVRRD-04 in pre-renal transplant patients and, subsequently, post-renal transplant patients.

“This trial should be a registration-enabling study in cystinosis and a key catalyst for AVROBIO,” Nierengarten commented.

Disclosures

Disclosures for Wedbush, Avrobio Inc., May 17, 2022

Analyst Certification

We, David Nierengarten and Dennis Pak, certify that the views expressed in this report accurately reflect our personal opinions and that we have not and will not, directly or indirectly, receive compensation or other payments in connection with our specific recommendations or views contained in this report.