Biopharma Co. to Launch Two Clinical Trials This Year

Success in either program, atopic dermatitis or asthma, “could lead to multiblockbuster sales,” noted a ROTH Capital Partners report.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc.’s (RAPT:NASDAQ) “clinical plans remain on track” and the biopharma has the cash to execute on them, reported ROTH Capital Partners analyst Zegbeh Jallah in a May 12th research note. This California-based firm is developing small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases.

RAPT, in reporting its Q1/22 financial and operational results, indicated two Phase 2 trials involving its lead drug candidate in inflammatory diseases, oral CCR4 agonist RPT193, are expected to commence on time, noted Jallah. The study in atopic dermatitis is slated for initiation in H1/22, the trial in asthma, in H2/22.

“Success [in either indication] could lead to multi-blockbuster sales,” Jallah commented.

ROTH’s target price on RAPT, of $72 per share, suggests potential multi-bagger returns, given the stock is now trading at around $12.35 per share.

“We remind investors of the potential attractiveness of RPT193 to a large pharma even while viewing FLX475 as a call option until additional data updates are provided,” added Jallah.

FLX475 is a CCR4 antagonist that RAPT is pursuing in various solid tumors, including head and neck small cell carcinoma, nasopharyngeal cancer, and Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma. Jallah noted that biopharma continues to make progress with these programs “providing additional upside.”

Jallah pointed out that RAPT is well funded to see it at least through 2022, having $173 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities at the end of Q1/22.

ROTH rates the biopharma a Buy.

