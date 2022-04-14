Pink-Sheet Rising Star Up-Listing to NASDAQ

New bulletproof cybersecurity technology by Data443 is generating record sales with big-name clients. Is Data443 the next CyberArk or Varonis?

A record number of costly computer ransoms and hacks is quickly making cybersecurity an absolute necessity. It is estimated that $146.3 billion will be spent on cybersecurity in 2022. The alarming number of successful hacks and ransoms strongly suggests a big unmet need for solutions that work better than current offerings.

Big names like, CyberArk (CYBR), Varonis (VRNS), Palo Alto Network (PANW), Okta (OKTA), Fortinet (FTNT), and Zscaler (ZS) dominate the landscape, but there is one unknown little company that is rapidly and quietly moving up the ranks because of strong management and unrivaled solutions that are exactly what the market needs today.

Data443 Risk Management, Inc. (ATDS:OTC) is the only cybersecurity company offering bulletproof protection where all the victim has to do, whether they have one computer or hundreds of computers, is; simply reboot the computer and, like magic, all data, all software, and all hardware is restored to normal. And, any data that may have been breached is useless to the hacker because it is all encrypted and undecipherable.

Word is getting out and the list of Data443 customers is growing so fast that management has decided to up-list to NASDAQ and fuel even stronger growth with a $10 million funding commitment from MAXIM that triggers on the first day of the up-list. The company has earmarked the funds for specific acquisitions that will accelerate sales substantially.

Strong Sales Growth

On April 1, 2022, Data443 reported revenues increased 46% to $3,609,000 for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $2,475,000 for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Recent business highlights include wins and renewals of big-name clients including the world’s leading multinational financial services corporation, a Fortune 500 Fintech Member, Emirates NBD Group, a leading banking group in the MENAT region, a leading US-based energy provider and its 18 subsidiaries.

The company also recently appointed Nanuk Warman as Chief Financial Officer.

Another strong testimonial of Data443’s game-changing solutions is the fact that Omkhar Arasaratnam, a well-known leader in cybersecurity who is now the director of security for Google, has joined the Data443 Advisory Board. Omkhar says he is “honored” to join the Data443 Advisory Board.

Why Is Data443’s Star Rising? A Conclusion

Data443 is experiencing rapid uptake in the cybersecurity sector because their solutions simply work better than any other.

Data443 has implemented several reverse splits to achieve NASDAQ requirements for the current up-listing which is expected in about 30 days. Because of all the reverse splits, the current market cap and number of outstanding shares is exceptionally small. Since the number of existing outstanding shares is so small now, the possibility of any further reverse splits is almost non-existent.

There are 147,000 shares outstanding with a tiny market cap of about $900,000. The number of outstanding shares is expected to increase to satisfy potential market demand as the company continues its growth trajectory.

It is interesting to note that the average market cap to sales ratio of comparable industry companies is commanding a ratio of about 30 times sales whereas Data443 commands about .3 times sales suggesting a wide disparity in valuations and what appears to be an extreme undervaluation of Data443. Potential investors are encouraged to use their calculators to compare Data443 share price/sales ratio to price/sales ratios of industry market comps.

The company is on a trajectory for continued strong growth, however there are always risk factors that investors are advised to consider. A complete list of risk factors can be found on SEC Filings. Potential investors should also be aware of the current thin market in Data443 which can result in rapidly rising or falling prices but is expected to improve as awareness builds and with higher prices if the company continues on its’ path to success.

Richard Cavalli is a leading expert on young companies with disruptive green technologies that have promise to make our world better. The author was one of Charlie Munger’s earliest Securities Analysts in the late 1960’s and he continues to search out promising young companies from an ocean of potential opportunities.

The author is not a registered investment advisor and has no position in this stock. The author was paid $2,500 by Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. to write this article. This article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be investment advice of any kind. Readers are encouraged to do their own due diligence and consult with a licensed investment advisors prior to making any investment decisions.

