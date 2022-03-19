Produce Co. to Acquire Grower of Greens

The transaction will increase the acquirer’s returns and lower its operating risk, noted a ROTH Capital Partners report.

Local Bounti Corp. (LOCL:NYSE) recently announced during its Q4/21 earnings report that it acquired Pete’s. Based on this news, ROTH Capital Partners increased its target price on the Montana-based produce company to $9 per share from $8, reported analyst Brian Wright in a March 18 research note. The current share price is around $6.59.

“We view the company’s Pete’s acquisition as demonstrating a critical skill, prudent capital allocation,” Wright wrote.

Pete’s is an experienced, 25-plus-year, high-tech vertical farm that grows leafy greens in greenhouses. Over the last five years, Pete’s consistently generated gross margins of about 45% with facility level EBITDA of around 20%, higher than those of Local Bounti.

With the acquisition, for a total consideration of $122.5 million ($122.5M), Local Bounti gains two operating facilities in southern California and a third, not yet up and running, in Georgia. The latter is expected to come online in Q2/22, the same quarter in which Local Bounti-Pete’s deal is expected to close.

“We view the acquisition price as reasonable at just four times [Pete’s] 2022 run rate revenues,” estimated at $30M, wrote Wright. Pete’s run rate revenues in 2021 were 22.7M.

Wright highlighted the benefits of the transaction to Local Bounti. First, it will increase the company’s revenue going forward, adding about $30M in annualized revenue this year alone.

ROTH now estimates Local Bounti’s 2022 revenue to be $22M, up from its original $4M projection. Revenue in 2023 is now expected to be $69.7M, up from $26.5M. Forecasted 2024 revenue is now $164M versus $106M previously. Consequently, Local Bounti will be able to reach its goal of achieving long-term gross margins of 43%.

“We believe the company’s prior $462M revenue target for 2025 remains intact with the pathway varied based on the Pete’s acquisition,” Wright wrote.

These figures compare to Local Bounti’s full-year 2021 revenue, which was $0.64M. The company missed the $0.7M expectation, an immaterial event, Wright noted, given the anticipated benefits of the Pete’s acquisition. Local Bounti’s Q4/21 revenue was $0.3M.

The acquisition should also result in efficiencies. For instance, Local Bounti plans to supplement Pete’s growing process by starting lettuce using its stack technology then moving it to Pete’s high-tech greenhouse to finish the cycle. Also, Local Bounti, with its future facilities, intends to employ Pete’s growing practices. One such facility is currently under construction in Pasco, Wash., and should start generating revenue in Q4/22.

The acquisition will also substantially reduce Local Bounti’s short- and long-term execution risk.

ROTH rates Local Bounti Buy.

