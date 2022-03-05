2022 Outlook for Gold Positive, Says Mining Industry Expert

Source: Streetwise Reports 03/05/2022

Given current geopolitical conflicts and rising inflation, investors should put their capital in precious and base metals as they are excellent stores of value during times like this, Ross Beaty said at a March 2022 mining industry event.

Day two of a recent three-day mining industry event ahead of the 2022 PDAC (Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada) meeting included a fireside chat about gold with Equinox Gold’s Ross Beaty and more corporate presentations.

Equinox Chairman Beaty discussed the outlook for gold this year and how it fared in 2021. Looking forward, the overall macroenvironment for gold remains positive, he noted, especially given the current conflict in Russia-Ukraine conflict and high inflation rates around the world.

Last year, performance of the gold mining sector was unexpectedly disappointing, Beaty said. He ascribed it to higher inflation, stress on the U.S. dollar and high market volatility having tamped down the gold price.

As for base metals, including nickel, copper, zinc, cobalt, uranium, and lithium, Beaty said, demand should strengthen as the world continues shifting toward electrification of cars, electronic devices and household items. Given that, along with the likelihood of long-term inflation, investors should put their money in precious and base metals, excellent stores of value during times of high inflation.

Though junior explorers comprise a small market, it should grow, Beaty purported. This is because it will be many smaller explorers that provide the projects that majors will continue to snatch up to expand their existing resource base.

The chairman also expressed that investing in the mining markets requires a long-term view because of the typical lengthy time period between discovery and production. Despite this being the case, he said, investors continue to make the mistake of doing the opposite.

Shifting to the company presentation portion of this pre-PDAC event’s day two, these two gold and copper mining enterprises participated:

Aura Minerals Inc. (ORA:TSX; AURA33:B3): Chief Financial Officer Kleber Cardoso described Aura as a mid-tier gold and copper producer with an operation each in Brazil, Mexico and Honduras and four growth projects in Brazil and Colombia.

By 2024, Aura intends to produce 400,000–480,000 ounces of gold equivalent per year.

To achieve this, it will increase production at Aranzazu and bring Almas and Matupa online, three projects with industry leading net present value:capex ratios and unlevered internal rates of return. In 2021, the company produced 269,000,000 ounces (269 Moz) of gold, yielding $445 million in revenue and $185 million in EBITDA.

Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA:TSX; SA:NYSE.MKT): Chairman and CEO Rudi Fronk noted Seabridge’s primary projects are KSM and Iskut in British Columbia, Courageous Lake in the Northwest Territories, Snowstorm in northern Nevada and 3 Aces in the Yukon.

KSM is a large project with Proven and Probable reserves of 10,200,000,000 pounds of copper, 38.8 Moz of gold and 183 Moz of silver.

Seabridge would like to partner on KSM and maintain as large of a minority interest in the project as possible. Formation of a joint venture would be a major catalyst for Seabridge’s share price.

Other possible stock moving events include an updated resource estimate and prefeasibility study for KSM, expected in Q2/22, drill programs at 3 Aces and Iskut this year and ongoing drilling at Snowstorm.

Don’t miss Streetwise’s coverage of day 1, featuring Anna Bryndza, executive vice president of UxC, a company that covers the global nuclear fuel cycle markets.

Disclosures

1) Doresa Banning compiled this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an independent contractor. She or members of her household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. She or members of her household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: Seabridge Gold Inc. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the decision to publish an article until three business days after the publication of the article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases. As of the date of this article, officers and/or employees of Streetwise Reports LLC (including members of their household) own securities of Seabridge Gold Inc., a company mentioned in this article.