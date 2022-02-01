World’s Largest Package Delivery Co. Posts Strong Q4 Earnings

Source: Streetwise Reports 02/01/2022

Shares of United Parcel Service Inc. traded 13.5% higher establishing a new 52-week high after the company reported Q4/21 financial results that included a 15% YoY increase in consolidated revenue and raised its quarterly dividend by 49% to $1.52/share.

Before U.S financial markets opened today, global logistics and shipping company United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS:NYSE), announced fourth quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2021.

The world’s largest package delivery firm reported that in Q4/21, its total consolidated revenue increased by 11.5% to $27.8 billion, compared to $24.9 billion in Q4/20.

The company advised that during the same period, consolidated operating profit rose by 91.0% to $3.9 billion, versus $2.0 billion in the prior year’s corresponding quarter.

United Parcel Service stated that it posted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.52 in Q4/21, compared to a net loss of $3.84 per diluted share in Q4/20. The company added that on an adjusted basis, diluted EPS increased by 35.0% to $3.59, compared to $2.66 in Q4/20.

The company’s CEO Carol Tomé stated, “I want to thank all UPSers for their outstanding efforts throughout the holiday season and for once again delivering industry-leading service to our customers…The execution of our strategy is delivering positive financial results and driving strong momentum as we move into 2022.”

The company provided a breakdown of revenue by its three core business units and indicated that its U.S. domestic business achieved revenues of $17.697 billion during Q4/21. The amount was 12.4% higher than the $15.744 billion it registered in Q4/20 and according to the company was driven largely by a 10.5% increase in revenue per piece.

The firm stated that it also saw revenue gains in its international segment and listed that international revenue grew 13.1% year-over-year to $5.397 billion, which it attributed to a 16.4% increase in revenue per piece.

UPS additionally mentioned that is supply chain solutions business that includes its forwarding and logistics business, posted $4.677 billion in revenue for Q4/21, which represents a 6.7% increase over the $4.382 billion recorded in Q4/20.

The company reported that for FY/21, consolidated revenue increased by 15% to $97.3 billion, compared to $84.6 billion in FY/20.

UPS stated that for FY/21 it posted diluted EPS of $14.68 and adjusted diluted EPS of $12.13, versus diluted EPS of $1.54 and adjusted diluted EPS of $8.23 in FY/20.

The company advised that its Board of Directors has authorized a $1.52 per share quarterly dividend that will be paid on March 10, 2022, to Class A and Class B shareholders of record as of February 22, 2022

The company offered some forward guidance for FY/22 on an adjusted non-GAAP basis. UPS advised that for FY/22, it expects consolidated revenues totaling $102 billion. The firm stated that it estimates adjusted operating margin will be about 13.7% and it will be able to deliver an adjusted return on invested capital above 30%.

UPS is a well-known multi-billion-dollar global shipping and package delivery company headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. The firm delivers more than 6 billion packages annually and employs over 540,000 people. The company provides a broad range of logistics solutions including the transportation of packages and freight via roads, rails, air, and oceans to more than 220 countries worldwide.

UPS began the day with a market cap of around $175.7 billion with approximately 869.1 million shares outstanding. UPS shares opened more than 11% higher today at $225.005 (+$22.795, +11.27%) over yesterday’s $202.21 closing price and reached a new 52-week high price this morning of $233.72. The stock has traded today between $222.01 and $233.72 per share and is currently trading at $229.63 (+$27.42, +13.56%).

Disclosure:

1) Stephen Hytha compiled this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an independent contractor. He or members of his household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. He or members of his household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: None. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the decision to publish an article until three business days after the publication of the article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases.