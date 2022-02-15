This Green Tech Co. Is Finding It Easier to Raise Cash

It wasn’t all that long ago that BacTech Environmental Corp. found it an ordeal to raise money, but Chris Temple of The National Investor says those times have changed.

It wasn’t all that long ago that one of the more unique companies I have ever recommended — BacTech Environmental Corp. (BAC:CSE;BCCEF:OTC;OBT1:FRA) — found it an ordeal to raise $50,000 or $100,000 at a time to do little more than keep the doors open.

How times have changed!

Not many hours ago, BacTech’s Chief Executive Officer Ross Orr (at right below, when he and his wife came through St. Augustine during the Christmas holidays to visit Yours Truly and enjoy our local breathtaking “Nights of Lights”) made a VERY different kind of financing announcement.

The company is looking to raise CA$3 million; as I recall, its single-largest financing by far ever.

The price is considerably above the market price.

And yet, as the company said in today’s release, “The Company (already) has expressions of interest for the total amount of the financing.”

Here’s what’s changed to now foster an environment where Orr has people approaching him wanting “in.”

The company announced last week that its recently-released Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) is even more robust than had been reported a short time before. For people who “get” its business and ability to profitably process arsenic-laden and gold-bearing material, do better for local miners in Ecuador, and still make a very healthy income itself, this all vindicates and confirms years’ worth of work.

The killer economics of the first of what could be many similar operations is why this story is getting out, together with the “ESG” bona fides this gives the company and anyone/any other business associated with it. And both local officials and Ecuador’s national government will be cheerfully taking some credit for helping local miners and cleaning up the environment.

The “sweetener” in today’s announced private placement is a royalty that accompanies the stock and warrants. Besides what in recent months has been rapidly-growing confidence that BacTech’s day is finally about at hand, this unique financial incentive as much as anything is what has so many knocking on Ross’ door for a change wanting their piece of this.

And there’s more, as you can read, in part, at BacTech’s News Page.

After his visit to me, Orr went to Trujillo, Peru (at right) where similar opportunities abound (as do others in Ecuador beyond the first planned facility in the Ponce Enriquez area).

The company is also now looking into opportunities to use its wares on materials containing rare earth elements.

And there’s more … much more.

If you have been asleep here, the train is about to leave the station, I.M.O. Reality will really start setting in further once the company announces that it has its project financing tied up to begin construction. I expect this news will be the next big announcement in not many weeks, as opposed to months.

And as the noted and highly successful blogger and ESG stock aficionado “Penny Queen” wrote recently, BacTech shares even now are worth a fraction of her expectations. Make sure to read her rationale for this.

For more background while there is still time:

Check out this conversation I had with Orr awhile back (you’ll get a great understanding of the technology behind the “Our Bugs Eat Rocks” motto). (NOTE: In that video I disclose that I am personally a shareholder of BacTech and I remain one as of this day.)

And watch this conversation, too, from just last week where Penny and Ross discuss that incredible update to the BFS.

Finally, Ross himself recently penned a great article that was just published by Innovation News Network that will give you a most personal story on his part of this journey.

Chris Temple is editor and publisher of The National Investor. He has had an over 40-year career now in the financial/investment industry. Temple is a sought-after guest on radio stations, podcasts, blogs and the like all across North America, as well as a sought-after speaker for organizations. His ability to help average investors unravel, understand and navigate today’s markets is unparalleled, and his ability to uncover “off-the-radar” companies is likewise. His commentaries and some of his recommendations have appeared in Barron’s, Forbes, CBS Marketwatch, Wall Street’s Best Investments/The Cabot Group, Kitco.com, the Korelin Economics Report, Benzinga.com, Palisade Radio, Mining Stocks Education, Mining Stock Daily and other media.

Disclosures

1) Chris Temple: I, or members of my immediate household or family, own securities of the following companies discussed in the broadcast: BacTech Environmental Corp. I personally am, or members of my immediate household or family are, paid by the following companies discussed in the broadcast: None. My company has a financial relationship with the following companies discussed in the broadcast: None. Chris Temple’s and The National Investor disclosures are listed below.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: BacTech Environmental Corp. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

3) Statements and opinions expressed are the opinions of the author and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The author is wholly responsible for the validity of the statements. The author was not paid by Streetwise Reports for this article. Streetwise Reports was not paid by the author to publish or syndicate this article. Streetwise Reports requires contributing authors to disclose any shareholdings in, or economic relationships with, companies that they write about. Streetwise Reports relies upon the authors to accurately provide this information and Streetwise Reports has no means of verifying its accuracy.

4) This article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the decision to publish an article until three business days after the publication of the article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases. As of the date of this article, officers and/or employees of Streetwise Reports LLC (including members of their household) own securities of BacTech Environmental Corp., a company mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosures

The National Investor is published and is e-mailed to subscribers from [email protected] The Editor/Publisher, Christopher L. Temple may be personally addressed at this address, or at our physical address, which is: National Investor Publishing, P.O. Box 1257, Saint Augustine, FL 32085. The Internet web site can be accessed at https://nationalinvestor.com/. Subscription Rates: $275 for 1 year, $475 for two years for “full service” membership (twice-monthly newsletter, Special Reports and between-issues e-mail alerts and commentaries.) Trial Rate: $75 for a one-time, 3-month full-service trial. Current sample may be obtained upon request (for first-time inquirers ONLY.) The information contained herein is conscientiously compiled and is correct and accurate to the best of the Editor’s knowledge. Commentary, opinion, suggestions and recommendations are of a general nature that are collectively deemed to be of potential interest and value to readers/investors. Opinions that are expressed herein are subject to change without notice, though our best efforts will be made to convey such changed opinions to then-current paid subscribers. We take due care to properly represent and to transcribe accurately any quotes, attributions or comments of others. No opinions or recommendations can be guaranteed. The Editor may have positions in some securities discussed. Subscribers are encouraged to investigate any situation or recommendation further before investing. The Editor receives no undisclosed kickbacks, fees, commissions, gratuities, honoraria or other emoluments from any companies, brokers or vendors discussed herein in exchange for his recommendation of them. All rights reserved. Copying or redistributing this proprietary information by any means without prior written permission is prohibited. No Offers being made to sell securities: within the above context, we, in part, make suggestions to readers/investors regarding markets, sectors, stocks and other financial investments. These are to be deemed informational in purpose. None of the content of this newsletter is to be considered as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Readers/investors should be aware that the securities, investments and/or strategies mentioned herein, if any, contain varying degrees of risk for loss of principal. Investors are advised to seek the counsel of a competent financial adviser or other professional for utilizing these or any other investment strategies or purchasing or selling any securities mentioned. Chris Temple is not registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”): as a “broker-dealer” under the Exchange Act, as an “investment adviser” under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, or in any other capacity. He is also not registered with any state securities commission or authority as a broker-dealer or investment advisor or in any other capacity.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements: certain statements and commentary in this publication may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or other applicable laws in the U.S. or Canada. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of a particular company or industry to be materially different from what may be suggested herein. We caution readers/investors that any forward-looking statements made herein are not guarantees of any future performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements made herein.

Copyright issues or unintentional/inadvertent infringement: In compiling information for this publication the Editor regularly uses, quotes or mentions research, graphics content or other material of others, whether supplied directly or indirectly. Additionally he makes use of the vast amount of such information available on the Internet or in the public domain. Proper care is exercised to not improperly use information protected by copyright, to use information without prior permission, to use information or work intended for a specific audience or to use others’ information or work of a proprietary nature that was not intended to be already publicly disseminated. If you believe that your work has been used or copied in such a manner as to represent a copyright infringement, please notify the Editor at the contact information above so that the situation can be promptly addressed and resolved.