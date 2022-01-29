Neuroscientist With Research Program Joins Biotech’s SAB

Source: Streetwise Reports 01/29/2022

ProMIS Neurosciences appointed to its science advisory board Canada-based Dr. Cheryl Wellington, professor, neuroscientist and head of a globally recognized neuro research program.

Dr. Cheryl Wellington’s experience in blood-based biomarker tests for

neurological diseases is significant, ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (PMN:TSX; ARFXF:OTCQB) noted in a news release.

Measuring biomarkers, such as neurofilament light chain, or NfL; phosphorylated tau protein, or P-tau; and glial fibrillary acidic protein, or GAP, via blood sample is more ideal than doing so through cerebrospinal fluid.

The process is noninvasive and low risk in terms of complications. Fluid extraction is easy, allowing for multiple draws.

“These advantages make blood-based biomarkers ideal tools in Alzheimer’s disease clinical trials to assist in diagnosis and monitoring of patient progress on therapy,” the release indicated.

