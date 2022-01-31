Co. Focused on Pipeline of Drug Candidates

In the clinic, Algernon Pharmaceuticals is advancing Ifenprodil in three indications and DMT in stroke, noted a Research Capital Corp. report.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGN:CSE; AGNPF:OTCQB; AGW:FSE) is “back on track and focused on its pipeline,” Research Capital Corp. analyst Andre Uddin noted.

In addition to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, the drug repurposing firm is advancing Ifenprodil in refractory chronic cough and recurrent small cell carcinoma, aiming to commence a clinical trial in each of the two latter indications in 2022.

“We view refractory chronic cough as Algernon’s priority indication down the road and believe investors should keep a close eye on it,” Uddin wrote.

Regarding its clinical program using N,N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT) in stroke, the biopharma filed a clinical trial application in the United Kingdom to conduct a Phase 1 study.

