With New Shopping App, Users Watch Shows and Buy Goods

Source: Streetwise Reports 01/24/2022

OOOOO Entertainment Commerce and QVC Italia debut likeQ, their new interactive livestream shopping app in Italy.

With OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Ltd. (OOOO:TSX.V) and QVC Italia SLR’s likeQ app, users in Italy the opportunity to watch QVC’s entertaining livestream content on their mobile device and simultaneously, in real time, react to and purchase the merchandise they see. The app affords users the convenience of tuning in and shopping anytime and anywhere, and it makes buying fast and easy.

The likeQ app aligns with OOOOO’s aims, CEO Sam Jones said in a news release, which is to help retailers, brands and entrepreneurs deliver engaging, interactive video content that entertains first and provides opportunities to shop second.

“As video commerce has evolved and consumer devices have changed, the provision of sleek and intuitive shopping experiences has become critical as retail becomes a form of entertainment,” Jones added.

The popularity and global reach of QVC bodes well for future rollouts of the app in other locales. Around the world, QVC reaches more than 200 million homes solely through its 12 broadcast networks plus millions more through its various other outlets, including streaming services, websites, mobile apps and social media.

Disclosures:

1) Doresa Banning compiled this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an independent contractor. She or members of her household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. She or members of her household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: None. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees. As of the date of this article, an affiliate of Streetwise Reports has a consulting relationship with OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Ltd. Please click here for more information.

3) Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the decision to publish an article until three business days after the publication of the article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases. As of the date of this article, officers and/or employees of Streetwise Reports LLC (including members of their household) own securities of OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Ltd., a company mentioned in this article.