Why Red Metal Resources Is a Standout

With copper continuing to soar and Chile electing a new president opposed to open pit mines, Red Metal Resources is a compelling standout.

Copper is soaring and many experts believe the price will continue to rise sharply through the end of this decade. Over 200 copper mines are expected to run out of ore before 2035, with not enough new mines in the pipeline to take their place.

S&P Global Market Intelligence estimates that new discoveries averaged nearly 50 Mt annually between 1990 and 2010. Since then, new discoveries have fallen by 80% to only 8 Mt per year. Mining.com says “any copper junior with a deposit of significant size and grades, will have no problem attracting a major or mid-tier acquirer.”

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (RMES:OTCBB; RMES:CSE) appears to be very well positioned.

New president elect opposed to open pit mining

Chile is the world’s largest copper producer and is home to many of the largest open pit mining operations. On Dec. 19, 2021, Gabriel Boric was elected Chile’s new president, which is particularly concerning to copper and other mining interests because he is opposed to environmentally sensitive open pit mines which are quite common in Chile. He also has spoken loudly about the possibility of nationalizing lithium mining.

Investors saw this coming and have been selling the big lithium and copper stocks like ALB and SQM in anticipation of his election. This is not the best news for open pit mining stocks as investors clearly dislike uncertainty.

A couple of key points to keep in mind are: Boric does not yet have control of Chile’s Congress to negatively impact open pit mining operations (that may take a year or two), and Chile’s economy has grown dependent on copper mining. Nonetheless, investor concerns are real as evidenced by the recent sharp decline in Chilean copper stocks.

New president might actually be good for underground mining

If the worst case happens and Boric sends open pit mining stocks lower, there are also a number of underground mining companies that should do exceptionally well, as Chile continues to rely on the revenue from copper mining and as underground mines are likely to continue to operate without hurdles. Copper prices will continue their steady upward march, driven by several factors but primarily by the increased demand from electric vehicles.

Red Metal Resources is a compelling investment consideration for several reasons:

Claims are for underground mining and not for open pit mining

Claims are large and are at low altitude, which is much less costly to operate

Claims are close to roads and infrastructure

Claims are in a historic and prolific copper, gold, and cobalt region

Prior drilling results show strong indications of copper and gold

Drilling is planned to commence in early 2022

High altitude mines are very costly

The majority of Chile’s largest copper mines are at high altitude where oxygen, roads and utilities are rare and the costs are high. The following chart shows that operational costs of high-altitude mines in Chile are almost double what low altitude mines require.

Red Metal claims

Carrizal Property

Red Metal’s primary property is the Carrizal copper-gold-cobalt property in the Coastal Cordillera of Chile’s III Region. The Carrizal Property consists of two projects, Farellon and Perth, and totals 3,278 hectares.

The Farellon Project lies along strike from the historic Carrizal Alto mine and was mined as part of the Carrizal Alto mining complex in the late 1800s. Records indicate that copper mining commenced at Carrizal Alto in the 1820s and continued on a significant scale, mostly by British companies, until 1891 when disastrous flooding occurred and the mines closed. It is estimated that during this period, in excess of 3 million tonnes with grades in excess of 5% copper and widths of 8 m was extracted, as well a large quantity of direct shipping ore at 12% copper. At one time, there was a considerable body of tails present to support these figures but the high gold and copper prices in recent years lead to the trucking and reprocessing of this material.

Drilling programs on the Farellon Project between 1996 and 2013 have totaled 6,992 m and covered a 1.5 km strike length of mineralized veins that were historically part of the Carrizal Alto Mining District. A further 3 km strike length of vein has been identified and sampled on surface and remains to be tested at depth in future drill programs. Significant results of historic RC drilling are summarized in Table 1.

Table 1 – Significant drill results 1996-2011 (1)

Drill Hole Number Assay Grade From (m) To (m) Length (m) Gold (ppm) Copper

Total

(%) Cobalt

(%) FAR-11-001 36 49 13 0.35 2.51 0.06 FAR-11-006 80 112 32 0.99 1.35 0.02 FAR-11-0092 205 211.55 6.55 0.49 1.21 0.02 FAR-11-0102 179.13 183 3.87 0.39 0.50 0.05 FAR-09-A 32 37 5 0.59 1.30 0.02 And 97 106 9 0.44 1.63 0.04 FAR-09-B 60 63 7 0.46 1.42 0.04 FAR-09-B 75 87 12 0.71 1.28 0.03 FAR-09-C 77 82 5 4.16 2.57 0.05 FAR-09-D 95 103 8 0.33 2.02 0.02 FAR-09-E 25 30 5 0.54 1.35 0.02 And 65 68 3 0.58 1.46 0.06 FAR-96-07 25 34 9 0.38 1.05 0.02 FAR-96-09 57 84 27 0.51 0.91 0.03 FAR-96-010 31 36 5 1.00 0.68 0.04 FAR-96-013 86 93 7 0.87 1.68 0.04 FAR-96-014 77 83 6 0.66 0.85 0.06 FAR-96-015 59 79 20 0.99 0.98 0.06 And 99 109 10 0.18 1.02 0.03 FAR-96-016 24 26 2 0.95 1.57 0.02 And 64 70 6 0.73 0.81 0.07 FAR-96-020 14 16 2 0.46 1.85 0.05 And 39 43 4 0.75 0.90 0.03 FAR-96-021 22 25 3 4.17 5.29 0.11 FAR-96-022 29 39 10 1.53 1.31 0.04 FAR-96-022 100 108 8 3.72 2.49 0.06 FAR-96-023 50 53 3 0.48 1.10 0.06 And 132 147 15 0.6 1.42 0.03 FAR-96-024 33 36 3 0.94 2.89 0.06 FAR-96-025 65 85 20 0.97 1.22 0.02 FAR-96-029 30 34 4 0.18 1.15 0.07

(1) Widths are drill-indicated core length, as insufficient drilling has been undertaken to determine true widths at this time. Average grades are calculated with uncapped assays as insufficient drilling has been completed to determine capping levels for higher grade intercepts. FAR-11 and FAR-09 holes were drilled by Red Metal Resources. FAR-96 holes were drilled by a previous operator, the results of which have not been verified by the QP.

(2) Drillholes FAR-11-009 and 010 had diamond drill for the lower half of the hole and significant intercepts are in core, not RC chips.

Conclusion

Red Metal Resources owns substantial claims of properties with copper, gold, and cobalt that are indicated by extensive drilling results and 43-101 filings. Copper and cobalt prices are both rising and projected to continue to experience continued and prolonged strong demand until at least 2030.

An aggressive drilling program planned for 2022 is expected to outline the expanded potential of the full property and add significant value to today’s market capitalization of Red Metal Resources. If future assays are successful, the share price of RMES has the potential to increase substantially.

The fact that Red Metal’s target is an underground deposit and not open pit mining bodes extremely well for future operations, and the added benefit of low altitude enhances valuations even further.

Red Metal Resources appears to be very well positioned. As soon as adequate drilling results are known and reported, its favorable location close to all needed infrastructure combined with low altitude make its claims a standout to the large miners seeking to acquire reserves for their pipeline. Drilling is planned for early 2022.

