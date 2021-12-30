Tech Firm Surging In Mobile Gaming Market

“Pixelworks represents a differentiated investment opportunity in video display processing capabilities,” noted a ROTH Capital Partners report.

ROTH Capital Partners analyst Suji Desilva reviewed some of the recent developments at Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW:NASDAQ), which provides innovative video and display processing solutions. The analyst noted the progress is encouraging.

“Pixelworks is building a strong ecosystem in the mobile gaming market,” Desilva wrote.

More of Pixelworks’ technology being in smartphones should better position the company among mobile consumers, Desilva added. Vivo’s iQOO Neo5S smartphone uses Pixelworks’ X5 Prod processor. OPPO’s Find N folding smartphone employs Pixelworks software.

Pixelworks continues advancing other products, which have potential and are encouraging, Desilva indicated. The tech firm’s next generation X7 visual processor is expected to further bolster the platform for mobile gaming in smartphones. Its TrueCut motion imaging is at the point now where it supports full development, distribution, and playback. Also, the company’s rendering architecture solution allows developers to leverage Pixelworks when developing for Unity and other game engine platforms.

Disclosures:

Disclosures for Roth Capital Partners LLC, Pixelworks Inc., Dec. 23, 2021

ROTH makes a market in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. and as such, buys and sells from customers on a principal basis.

Shares of Pixelworks, Inc. may be subject to the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Penny Stock Rules, which may set forth sales practice requirements for certain low-priced securities.

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC expects to receive or intends to seek compensation for investment banking or other business relationships with the covered companies mentioned in this report in the next three months. The material, information and facts discussed in this report other than the information regarding ROTH Capital Partners, LLC and its affiliates, are from sources believed to be reliable, but are in no way guaranteed to be complete or accurate. This report should not be used as a complete analysis of the company, industry or security discussed in the report. Additional information is available upon request. This is not, however, an offer or solicitation of the securities discussed. Any opinions or estimates in this report are subject to change without notice. An investment in the stock may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Additionally, an investment in the stock may involve a high degree of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. No part of this report may be reproduced in any form without the express written permission of ROTH. Copyright 2021. Member: FINRA/SIPC.