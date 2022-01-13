Sell-Side Research Started On Copper Mining Co.

World Copper continues to execute its strategy of acquiring and advancing copper projects, with lots of work planned for 2022, noted a Zacks Small-Cap Research report.

World Copper Ltd. (WCU:TSX.V; WCUFF:OTCQB) aims to increase shareholder value by acquiring and advancing copper projects, and it is doing just that, according to Zacks Small-Cap Research analyst Steven Ralston.

For one, the copper explorer is advancing its Escalones project and doing so “in a novel direction,” the analyst wrote. Rather than pursuing it as a precious metals project focusing on the sulphide mineralization like historical owner-operators have done, World Copper is approaching it as an oxide copper project given that the copper oxide overlies the sulphide mineralization.

This approach is more economical and environment friendly, Ralston pointed out. Mining shallow copper-oxide ore, via open pit with a lower strip ratio, is more cost effective than mining deeper copper sulfide ore. Also, heap leaching can be used to process oxidized ore, and it is less expensive and greener than the alternative.

As for the Zonia project, Copper World’s he acquisition of it is slated to close soon. Once it does, the new owner plans to focus on advancing it as well.

Though Escalones and Zonia are the company’s main focus now, management plans to carry out some exploration work at Cristal this year, too. As for its earn-in option on this project, once World Copper pays the requisite tranches through January 2025, it will grant a 30% stake of Cristal to New Energy Metals and hold the remaining 70% interest.

