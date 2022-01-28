Pharma to Test if DMT Helps Brain Regain Function Post Stroke

Source: Streetwise Reports 01/28/2022

During Streetwise Live! on Jan. 27, 2022, representatives of Algernon Pharmaceuticals discussed the use of the psychedelic DMT in stroke sufferers. On the broadcast were Algernon CEO Christopher Moreau and consultants to the firm, Dr. David Nutt and Dr. Rick Strassman.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGN:CSE; AGNPF:OTCQB; AGW:FSE) is a drug repurposing company about to launch a Phase 1 clinical trial in humans evaluating the psychedelic N,N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT), or AP-188, as a treatment for people who have suffered a stroke. The study will be conducted in the United Kingdom and as such, Algernon is awaiting a green light from regulators.

Host Cyndi Edwards noted that preclinical studies have shown DMT appears to cause brain cells to grow in such a way that they may make new connections, an activity called neuroplasticity.

Dr. David Nutt, a consultant to Algernon, explained that in the last few years, drugs like DMT have been discovered to stimulate the serotonin 2a receptor in the brain and to increase production of synapses that link to neurons. Synapses allow neurons, or building blocks of the brain, to communicate. The more synapses one has, the better their brain functions.

By facilitating brain connectivity, DMT may help heal the brain post stroke, Nutt said. Oftentimes, people who suffer a stroke no longer can carry out certain functions and need to relearn those. Some of that activity happens in parts of the brain that may recover from a stroke.

Two preclinical key studies support the hypothesis that DMT may aid in neuroplasticity. One, in which DMT was given to rats after a stroke, showed improvement during recovery. The second, conducted at a university in Hungary, showed DMT reduced some of what caused the brain damage during the stroke.

“Should we be hopeful that DMT may help stroke patients in both ways?” Edwards asked Nutt.

“Absolutely,” he answered, and cited that as his reason for agreeing to work with Algernon. “The fact that it may work on both the processes of reducing the harm of the stroke and also facilitating recovery from the stroke, that makes it very different from all the approaches we’ve had before, which have largely focused on reducing the size of the stroke damage rather than facilitating recovery.”

Dr. Rick Strassman discussed his work in the 1990s researching DMT, what he coined “the spirit molecule.” Whereas some of his research was on whether or not DMT elicited a mystical experience, he had multiple goals, he said. He wanted to show that a clinical study of a psychedelic drug classified as Schedule I could be done in humans, show that psychedelics could be given to people safely and that solid data could be generated from studying psychedelics in humans. Strassman achieved all three.

“I thought that the normative data that we had generated in the DMT work would open the door for any number of possible studies in the future. Mostly I was thinking about psychotherapeutic studies,” he said. “With the recent data pointing at neurogenesis and neuroplasticity, that’s opening up a whole other area of potential therapeutic work.”

Strassman said Algernon should not have any trouble in terms of significant adverse effects from DMT in its upcoming Phase 1 trial because subpsychedelic doses, shown to be safe, will be used. The intent of the study is not to induce a psychedelic experience.

Algernon CEO Christopher Moreau said that Algernon committed its research dollars to investigating DMT as a possible stroke treatment for two key reasons. One is the compelling positive preclinical data. The other is the paucity of treatments for most stroke patients.

“I think that we have a shot, a very reasonable shot based on the clinical data, that DMT can actually help stroke patients,” Moreau said.

Disclosures:

1) Doresa Banning compiled this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an independent contractor. She or members of her household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. She or members of her household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the decision to publish an article until three business days after the publication of the article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases. As of the date of this article, officers and/or employees of Streetwise Reports LLC (including members of their household) own securities of Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a company mentioned in this article.

6) This article does not constitute medical advice. Officers, employees and contributors to Streetwise Reports are not licensed medical professionals. Readers should always contact their healthcare professionals for medical advice.

Disclosures:

This broadcast does not constitute investment advice. Each viewer is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a viewer takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. This broadcast is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Live! does not render general or specific investment advice and the information should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Live! does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned here.

Statements and opinions expressed are the opinions of the presenters and not of Streetwise Live! or its officers. The presenters are wholly responsible for the validity of the statements. The presenter was not paid by Streetwise Live! for this broadcast. Streetwise Live! requires presenters to disclose any shareholdings in, or economic relationships with, companies that they write about. Streetwise Live! relies upon the authors to accurately provide this information and Streetwise Live! has no means of verifying its accuracy.

The following companies discussed in this broadcast have paid a $10,000 fee to participate: Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

From time to time, Streetwise Live! and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for broadcasts and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. As of the date of this broadcast, officers and/or employees of Streetwise Live! (including members of their household) own securities of the following companies discussed in this broadcast: Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. undefined Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a billboard sponsor of Streetwise Reports, an affiliate of Streetwise Live! (description available at https://www.streetwisereports.com/disclaimer/).

Christopher J. Moreau – Chief Executive Officer owns securities of the company.

Disclosures for: Rick Strassman, MD – Scientific Consultant. I, or members of my immediate household or family, own securities of the following companies discussed in the broadcast: None. I personally am, or members of my immediate household or family are, paid by the following companies discussed in the broadcast: Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. My company has a financial relationship with the following companies discussed in the broadcast: Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Disclosures for: David Nutt, DM, FRCP, FRCPSYCH, FSB, FMEDSCI – Scientific Consultant. I, or members of my immediate household or family, own securities of the following companies discussed in the broadcast: None. I personally am, or members of my immediate household or family are, paid by the following companies discussed in the broadcast: Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. My company has a financial relationship with the following companies discussed in the broadcast: Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc.