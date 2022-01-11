Media Co. Gets New Listing on CSE

Mijem Newcomm Tech is going public to capitalize on the cryptocurrencies trend, given it now rewards users of its marketplace app with Bitcoin SV.

Mijem Newcomm Tech Inc. (MJEM:CSE) going public is the latest in a series of moves CEO Phuong Dinh has undertaken in 2021 to advance the company.

The listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange seemed a natural step after starting to offer, as a loyalty reward, Bitcoin SV (BSV) cryptocurrency to users of its community marketplace app, Dinh said in a news release. With the rewards program, the buyer and seller involved in each completed transaction may “get BSV back.” Rewards recipients may create a crypto wallet in which to collect BSV and even exchange it for other cryptocurrencies.

“Now is strategically the right time to take the company public to better position us to capitalize on the major global trend of cryptocurrency, sustainable technologies and supporting local economies,” Dinh said.

Earlier in the year, the social media and technology firm acquired Mijem Inc., a deal that just closed, on Jan. 6, 2022.

Preceding that, in March and July, Mijem Inc. carried out two financings that generated $3.2 million in gross proceeds.

