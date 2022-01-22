GNC to Distribute Products for CBD Co.

The agreement with GNC is a step toward Charlotte’s Web Holdings’ goals of expanding consumer access to its products and becoming cash flow positive this year, noted a ROTH Capital Partners report.

To increase revenue and become cash flow positive in 2022, Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc. (CWEB:CSE; CWBHF:OTCQX) is reorganizing and implementing several programs, reported ROTH Capital Partners analyst Scott Fortune.

A primary focus of the firm this year is on expanding consumer access to its CBD products, and the GNC distribution agreement helps it do that by boosting its U.S. consumer retail channel. Also with the agreement comes an expansion opportunity, to have Charlotte’s Web gummies and potentially other products in GNC’s 2,000 locations.

“The GNC partnership is an excellent fit to expand Charlotte’s Web’s addressable market, targeting health and fitness consumers through a leading global health and wellness retailer,” Fortune added.

Other strategies of Charlotte’s Web are to form additional partnerships and launch new products, in the U.S. and globally, the analyst noted.

Also, “given the positive passage of Assembly Bill 45 in California, we expect new distribution opportunities and ingestible product acceptance by retailers to provide expanded growth opportunities and new revenues streams over time,” Fortune wrote.

